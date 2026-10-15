Aegon Ltd.: Aegon completes exchange of all Common Shares B for common stock

Schiphol, October 15, 2026 - Aegon today announces that it has repurchased all outstanding Common Shares B held by its largest shareholder, Vereniging Aegon Americas, in exchange for common shares with equal voting rights on a 40-to-1 basis, upon completion of which the interim bye-laws approved at Aegon's Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of October 8, 2026, became effective as of today.

Contacts

Media relations Investor relations Carolien van der Giessen Yves Cormier +31 611 953 367 +44 782 337 1511 carolien.vandergiessen@aegon.com

yves.cormier@aegon.com

About Aegon

Aegon is an international financial services holding company. Aegon's ambition is to become a leading US life insurance, annuity, and retirement group with international insurance and asset management subsidiaries. Aegon's portfolio of businesses includes fully-owned businesses in the United States and a global asset manager. On April 15, 2026, Aegon announced an agreement to sell its insurance platform in the UK, Aegon UK, and expects to complete the transaction around the end of 2026. Via insurance joint-ventures in Spain & Portugal, China, and Brazil, and via asset management partnerships in France and China, Aegon creates value by combining Aegon's international expertise with strong local partners. In addition, Aegon owns a Bermuda-based life insurer and generates value via a strategic shareholding in a market leading Dutch insurance and pensions company.

Aegon's purpose of helping people live their best lives runs through all its activities. As a leading global investor and employer, Aegon seeks to have a positive impact by addressing critical environmental and societal issues. Aegon is headquartered in Schiphol, the Netherlands, domiciled in Bermuda, and listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the New York Stock Exchange. More information can be found on aegon.com.

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