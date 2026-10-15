Social Commerce Brands to purchase a minimum US$1 million of Promino products in Q4 2026 and each quarter of 2027 while funding and operating designated direct-to-consumer and social commerce channels

Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE: MUSL) (OTCID: MUSLF) (FSE: 93X) ("Promino" or the "Company"), a muscle health and performance nutrition company, announces that Promino and its subsidiaries have entered into a Distribution and Marketing Services Agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 15, 2026 with Social Commerce Brands Inc. ("SCB"). SCB will focus on the distribution and marketing of Rejuvenate Muscle Health through the designated social commerce channels.

Under the Agreement, SCB has agreed to purchase a minimum of US$1,000,000 of products in the fourth quarter of 2026 and each calendar quarter of 2027, representing minimum aggregate product purchases of US$5,000,000 through December 31, 2027. SCB is required to place its first PO by Nov. 15, 2026.

Through the Agreement, SCB has also been appointed Promino's exclusive worldwide distributor for designated direct-to-consumer and social commerce channels, including TikTok Shop and commerce conducted through social and content platforms. SCB will purchase finished product from Promino for resale on its own account and will fund and operate the applicable channels, including personnel, operations, fulfilment, customer service and related selling costs. Promino will retain all other channels which are outside of SCB's exclusive distribution rights.

"These purchase commitments give us greater visibility to plan production and inventory as we grow Rejuvenate and Promino," said Vito Sanzone, Chief Executive Officer of Promino. "SCB brings the experience and resources to build our direct-to-consumer and social commerce channels, alongside a brand marketing program supporting Amazon and retail. This allows us to expand our reach while focusing on product development, strengthening supply and growing our retail presence."

Rejuvenate Muscle Health (www.drinkrej.com) is expected to be the principal product marketed and distributed through the program. Promino retains ownership of Rejuvenate Muscle Health and Promino, its formulations and the marketing deliverables produced under the marketing services program.

The Agreement has an initial term ending December 31, 2027, and renews annually unless written notice is received. Promino is subject to a per-unit marketing services fee as well as specific provisions relating to product availability, supply performance and other circumstances.

Rejuvenate Muscle Health Social Commerce and Marketing Program

Rejuvenate Muscle Health's social commerce strategy has been developed with Social Commerce Club through its mastermind program, drawing on SCC's experience building and scaling TikTok Shop programs for leading brands. SCB will be responsible for funding and operating the designated direct-to-consumer and social-commerce channels for Rejuvenate, including creator and affiliate programs, content production, paid customer acquisition, store operations, fulfilment and customer service. SCB will also provide Promino with a comprehensive marketing services program designed to support Rejuvenate Muscle Health across Promino's broader business. The program includes brand media, creator and social programs, original content and creative development, brand communications, consumer research and performance reporting.

About Social Commerce Brands Inc.

Social Commerce Brands Inc. is a distributor focused on direct-to-consumer and social-commerce channels for consumer brands. SCB's team brings experience across consumer-packaged goods and e-commerce, including TikTok Shop, creator and affiliate marketing, content development, paid customer acquisition and direct-to-consumer operations. (www.socialcommercebrands.com)

About Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc.

Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. is a Canadian nutrition company focused on science-based products for muscle health and recovery. The Company also produces Promino - NSF Certified for Sport, trusted by elite athletes. Promino's ambassadors include MLB legend José Bautista.

Learn more at www.drinkpromino.com and www.drinkrej.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future purchases by SCB under the Agreement; the timing and amount of such purchases; the anticipated focus of purchases and marketing activities on Rejuvenate Muscle Health SCB's performance of its distribution, marketing and channel-development obligations; the development and performance of Rejuvenate's direct-to-consumer, social commerce, Amazon and retail channels; future production and inventory requirements; and the anticipated benefits of the Agreement. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions made by management that the Company believes to be reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation: risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, including the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

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