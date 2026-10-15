Agility Robotics Selects Nyobolt as its Ultra-Fast Charging Battery Technology Partner for Digit 5

Nyobolt's Battery Technology Enables Digit 5 to Work More Than 20 Hours in a 24-hour Day

SALEM, Ore. and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agility Robotics, a leading humanoid robotics and physical AI company, today announced that Nyobolt, a pioneer of high-power, ultra-fast charging solutions, is the technology provider to Agility. The technology powers one of Digit 5's most significant upgrades: a fast recharge battery system that enables Digit to work more than 20 hours in a 24-hour day.

Agility recently unveiled Digit 5 as its first humanoid robot designed for cooperatively safe work at scale, allowing it to work in close proximity to people. As part of its upgrades, Digit 5 will feature a new battery system that delivers 90-minutes of runtime and charges in just 9 minutes, achieving a 10:1 run-to-charge ratio, up from Digit 4's 2:1 ratio. This rapid charge capability is designed to keep Digit working, enabling more than two shifts in a single day and helping customers get more from each robot.

"For our customers, Digit's uptime is the business case," said Daniel Diez, Chief Business Officer of Agility Robotics. "Digit 5 will deliver more than 20 hours of productive work in a 24-hour day, more than two full shifts. That's the kind of gain that materially improves the value customers get from Digit and the economics of deploying a humanoid robot fleet. Nyobolt's ultra-fast charging technology gets us there, and it's one of the pieces that makes Digit 5 ready for full-scale operation."

Nyobolt's unique high-power battery technology is built for demanding industrial conditions, combining fast charging, exceptional cycle life, and reduced system weight. By removing the power bottleneck that has historically constrained autonomous robot fleet economics, the system addresses a key constraint on robot utilization: downtime. The result is a compelling potential advantage for Digit 5 customers, who can target longer operating windows, more productive shifts and more demanding task sequences. Combined with Agility's experience deploying humanoid robots in real commercial environments, this battery performance is designed to strengthen Digit's value proposition for warehouse, distribution and manufacturing operations.

"Nyobolt's technology was chosen because Digit 5 will need more power from a smaller, lighter pack, in environments where reliability isn't optional," said Sai Shivareddy, Co-founder and CEO at Nyobolt. "Agility set an exceptionally high bar for what a battery has to withstand in live warehouse and manufacturing environments, and this partnership shows what's possible when ultra-fast charging is engineered for the toughest conditions in physical AI."

Early access to Digit 5 equipped with Nyobolt's battery technology is expected to begin in the first half of 2027, with increasing availability over the following six to nine months for manufacturing, warehouse and distribution operators.

Agility is preparing to become a public company through its previously announced business combination with Churchill Capital Corp XI (Nasdaq: CCXI) ("Churchill XI"). The business combination is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, after which the combined company will operate as Agility Robotics and is expected to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "AGLT."

About Agility Robotics

Headquartered in Salem, Oregon, with offices in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Fremont, California, Agility Robotics' mission is to build robot partners that augment the human workforce. Agility's groundbreaking general-purpose humanoid robot, Digit, is the first multi-purpose, human-centric robot that is Made for Work and commercially deployed today. With more than 65,000 hours of real-world operation combined with industry-leading safety standards, we're pioneering a new era of automation that enhances human potential. To learn more, visit agilityrobotics.com.

Agility, the Agility logo, Digit, Agility Arc, RoboFab, and Made for Work are trademarks of Agility Robotics, Inc. All rights reserved. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Nyobolt

Nyobolt is a pioneer in high-power, fast-charging energy solutions that deliver mission-critical uptime for power-demanding industries. Founded in 2019, the company is leading the Instant Power revolution by combining proprietary anode materials, advanced battery cell design, and integrated power electronics to unlock ultrafast charging, exceptional power density, and extended lifecycle.

With a robust patent portfolio and a global footprint, Nyobolt unlocks next-gen industrial performance across AI datacenters, Physical AI applications (Robotics & Humanoids), and mobility applications. Its solutions reduce total cost of ownership while meeting the performance and reliability demands of an always-on world. For more information, please visit www.nyobolt.com.

About Churchill Capital Corp XI

Churchill XI is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry.

Additional Information About the Proposed Transaction and Where to Find It

The proposed transaction will be submitted to shareholders of Churchill XI for their consideration. Churchill XI and Agility have jointly filed a registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which was declared effective by the SEC on October 13, 2026, and which includes a definitive proxy statement/prospectus. The definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents have been distributed to Company stockholders and Churchill XI shareholders as of September 14, 2026, the record date established for voting on the proposed transaction, in connection with Churchill XI's solicitation of proxies for the vote by Churchill XI's shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction and other matters described in the Registration Statement, as well as the prospectus relating to the offer of the securities to be issued to Company stockholders in connection with the completion of the proposed transaction. Before making any voting or investment decision, Churchill XI and Agility stockholders and other interested persons are advised to read the definitive proxy statement/prospectus, as well as other documents filed with the SEC by Churchill XI in connection with the proposed transaction, as these documents contain important information about Churchill XI, the Company and the proposed transaction. Shareholders may obtain a copy of the definitive proxy statement/prospectus as well as other documents filed by Churchill XI with the SEC, without charge, at the SEC's website located at www.sec.gov or by directing a written request to Churchill Capital Corp XI, 640 Fifth Avenue, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10019.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict," "should," "would" or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. We have based these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events. These statements include statements relating to, without limitation: the expected performance and capabilities of Digit 5 and its battery system, including expected runtime, recharge time, run-to-charge ratio, operating hours in a 24-hour day and ability to support multiple shifts; the expected benefits of Nyobolt's battery technology, including with respect to charging speed, cycle life, system weight, robot uptime and utilization, and fleet economics; the anticipated benefits of the Company's relationship with Nyobolt, including the exclusive nature of such relationship; the expected timing of early access to, and broader commercial availability of, Digit 5; estimates of customer adoption rates, market acceptance and usage patterns; the timing and success of the Company's future development plans; the ability of the Company to implement its strategic initiatives and continue to innovate its existing products and services; expectations regarding the Company's ability to attract, retain and expand its customer base; the Company's expectations concerning relationships with strategic partners, suppliers, regulatory bodies and other third parties; our ability to consummate the proposed business combination and PIPE and the satisfaction or waiver of the closing conditions set forth in the proposed business combination or PIPE subscription agreements; the occurrence of any other event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the proposed business combination or PIPE subscription agreements; the expected timing of the closing of the proposed transaction; the expected listing of the combined company's securities on Nasdaq; and the potential benefits of the proposed transaction and expectations related to its terms and timing.

These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company and Churchill XI.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause the Company's, Churchill XI's or the combined company's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include: that the Company is pursuing an emerging technology, faces significant technical challenges and may not achieve commercialization or market acceptance; the risk that Digit 5 or its battery system may not achieve the expected performance, specifications or operating results in commercial environments, or may experience delays in development, testing, production or availability; the Company's reliance on Nyobolt as the exclusive provider of battery technology for Digit 5, and the risk that Nyobolt may be unable to supply battery systems in the quantities, at the quality or on the timeline required; the Company's historical net losses and limited operating history; the Company's expectations regarding future financial performance, capital requirements and unit economics; the Company's use and reporting of business and operational metrics; the Company's competitive landscape; the Company's dependence on members of its senior management and its ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; the potential need for additional future financing; the Company's ability to manage growth and expand its operations; potential future acquisitions or investments in companies, products, services or technologies; the Company's reliance on strategic partners, suppliers and other third parties; the Company's ability to maintain, protect and defend its intellectual property rights; risks associated with privacy, data protection or cybersecurity incidents and related regulations; the use, rate of adoption and regulation of artificial intelligence and machine learning; uncertainty or changes with respect to laws and regulations; uncertainty or changes with respect to taxes, trade conditions and the macroeconomic environment; the combined company's ability to maintain internal control over financial reporting and operate a public company; the risk that the proposed transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect the price of Churchill XI's securities; the failure by the parties to satisfy the conditions to consummation of the proposed transaction, including the approval of Churchill XI's shareholders; the possibility that required regulatory approvals for the proposed transaction are delayed or are not obtained, which could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the proposed transaction; the risk that shareholders of Churchill XI could elect to have their shares redeemed, leaving the combined company with insufficient cash to execute its business plans; the level of redemptions of Churchill XI's public shareholders; the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth, maintain relationships with customers and retain its management and key employees; costs related to the proposed transaction; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the business combination agreement; the outcome of any legal proceedings or government investigations that may be commenced against the Company or Churchill XI; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction; the Company's estimates of expenses and profitability; the evolution of the markets in which the Company competes; the ability of Churchill XI or the combined company to issue equity or equity-linked securities in connection with the proposed transaction or in the future; and other factors described in Churchill XI's filings with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact such forward-looking statements can be found in filings and potential filings by the Company, Churchill XI or the combined company resulting from the proposed transaction with the SEC, including under the heading "Risk Factors." If any of these risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. In addition, these statements reflect the expectations, plans and forecasts of the Company's and Churchill XI's management as of the date of this press release; subsequent events and developments may cause their assessments to change. While the Company and Churchill XI may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, they specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon these statements.

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An investment in Churchill XI is not an investment in any of Churchill XI's founders' or sponsors' past investments, companies or affiliated funds. The historical results of those investments are not indicative of future performance of Churchill XI, which may differ materially from the performance of Churchill XI's founders' or sponsors' past investments.

Participants in the Solicitation

Churchill XI, the Company and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and other members of management and employees may, under SEC rules, be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Churchill XI's shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of Churchill XI's shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction are set forth in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus . You can find more information about Churchill XI's directors and executive officers in Churchill XI's final prospectus related to its initial public offering filed with the SEC on December 16, 2025. Additional information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests are included in the proxy statement/prospectus . Shareholders, potential investors and other interested persons should read the definitive proxy statement/prospectus carefully before making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of these documents from the sources described above.

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