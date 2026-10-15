A Rules-Based ETF Built to Follow Investment Themes Down the Supply Chain - From Theme Winners to the Companies That Supply Them

Tuttle Capital Management (TCM), a leading issuer of thematic and rules-based ETFs, today announced the launch of the Tuttle Capital Thematic ETF (Cboe BZX: GANZ) , an actively managed, non-diversified ETF built around TCM's proprietary Thematic Hierarchy investment process.

The Thematic Hierarchy starts with the macro investment themes the Adviser views as most compelling, then invests down through five tiers of exposure - Theme Winners, First-Order Suppliers, Second-Order Suppliers, and Additional Layers - typically sizing positions largest in Theme Winners and smaller in First-Order and Second-Order Suppliers.

GANZ may use exchange-listed call options for leveraged or efficient thematic exposure and put options to hedge downside risk, and can invest in ADRs and foreign issuers of any market capitalization.

The Fund's total annual operating expense ratio is 0.75% and lists on Cboe BZX under the ticker GANZ.

Riverside, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - Tuttle Capital Management, LLC, a leading issuer of thematic and rules-based ETFs, today announced the launch of the Tuttle Capital Thematic ETF (Cboe BZX: GANZ). GANZ is an actively managed ETF that invests in U.S.-listed equities identified through TCM's proprietary Thematic Hierarchy process - a five-step framework that starts with the company we believe is most directly riding a given theme and works outward to the suppliers, and the suppliers behind those suppliers, that make the theme possible.

Five Layers Deep Into Every Theme

GANZ's Thematic Hierarchy is built to look past the first name that comes to mind for a given trend - the company most obviously tied to it. After identifying a macro theme, the process ranks the direct beneficiaries of that theme (Theme Winners), then the companies supplying the inputs those winners depend on (First-Order Suppliers), then the companies supplying those suppliers (Second-Order Suppliers), and continues down the chain (Additional Layers) for as long as the Adviser believes a meaningful, theme-correlated opportunity exists.

The Fund typically allocates a greater share of its assets to Theme Winners than to First-Order Suppliers, and a greater share to First-Order Suppliers than to Second-Order Suppliers - though the Adviser also weighs market volatility, stock correlation, and market capitalization in sizing individual positions.

Within each tier of the Thematic Hierarchy, the Adviser then selects individual securities using its proprietary HEAT framework, evaluating each issuer's Edge - its differentiated competitive position, factors such as market share, proprietary technology, or demonstrated revenue growth we believe is tied to the theme - and its Asymmetric return profile, meaning the Adviser's assessment that a position's potential upside materially outweighs its identifiable downside risk. Securities the Adviser assesses as combining strong thematic relevance, a clear Edge, and an attractive asymmetric return profile are the ones selected for the Fund's portfolio.

"In our experience, every time a new theme breaks out, investors tend to pile into the same handful of stocks," said Matthew Tuttle, Founder and CEO of Tuttle Capital Management. "GANZ is built to go further down the chain - attempting to find the companies supplying the winners, and the companies supplying those suppliers. We feel that's often where the more interesting risk-reward is sitting."

How It Works

GANZ is an actively managed, non-diversified ETF that invests primarily in equity securities of U.S.-listed companies, including common stocks and exchange-listed options on individual equities and equity indices. The Fund may purchase long call options to obtain leveraged or efficient exposure to a position, and long put options as a hedge against downside risk or to express a bearish view on a particular security or sector; the Fund does not use options for speculative purposes but rather to seek portfolio exposure or hedging objectives.

The Fund may also invest in ADRs and ordinary shares of foreign issuers, and in companies of any market capitalization, including large-, mid-, and small-cap companies. GANZ's holdings may span multiple economic sectors depending on where the Adviser identifies its themes, and the Fund may take temporary defensive positions - including cash, government securities, or inverse exchange-traded products - when the Adviser determines market conditions are unfavorable.

About Tuttle Capital Management

Tuttle Capital Management is an industry leader in offering thematic ETFs that allow investors to capitalize on shifting market dynamics. The firm is known for its active management approach and its ability to construct portfolios around emerging trends, spanning actively managed thematic equity ETFs, the Income Blast series of weekly-distribution ETFs, and rules-based index ETFs developed in collaboration with third-party index providers. The Tuttle Capital Thematic ETF joins that lineup as one of the firm's actively managed thematic funds. For more about Tuttle Capital's full suite of funds, visit www.tuttlecap.com.

Important Disclosures

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Tuttle Capital Thematic ETF (GANZ) before investing. For a prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please visit www.tuttlecap.com or call 1-800-773-3863. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including possible loss of principal. The Fund is newly organized and has no operating history. The Fund is non-diversified, which means it may invest a greater portion of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund, which may increase the Fund's volatility and its exposure to the performance of any single issuer.

The Fund is subject to Theme Selection Risk, Leverage Risk (arising from the Fund's use of call options), Hedging Risk, Defensive Positioning Risk, Artificial Intelligence Companies Risk, Information Technology Sector Risk, Sector Risk, Large-Capitalization Companies Risk, Small- and Mid-Cap Companies Risk, Foreign Securities Risk, Non-Diversification Risk, Management Risk, and the standard ETF Risks, among others.

Theme Selection Risk. The Fund's investment thesis depends on the Adviser's identification and prioritization of macro-level investment themes and the companies positioned to benefit from them through the Thematic Hierarchy process. Themes identified by the Adviser may fail to materialize, develop more slowly than anticipated, or generate investment returns that are less than expected, and the securities identified within the Thematic Hierarchy may underperform the broader equity market or other funds that do not use such criteria.

Leverage and Hedging Risk. The Fund's use of call options creates exposure to securities greater than the premium paid, which magnifies both gains and losses. Put options used to hedge the Fund's positions are not perfect instruments and may not eliminate or reduce all of the loss the Fund would otherwise incur on a given position.

Sector and Technology Risk. The Fund's holdings may at times be concentrated in particular economic sectors, including information technology and artificial intelligence-related companies, which may be especially sensitive to rapid product obsolescence, intense competition, and regulatory developments.

ETF shares may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for Fund shares will develop or be maintained.

Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC

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