QS Quacquarelli Symonds: QS Arab University Rankings 2027

QS Arab University Rankings 2027

The best universities across the region revealed

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global higher education experts QS Quacquarelli Symonds have released the QS Arab University Rankings 2027.

It evaluates 325 universities across 20 locations in the Arab Region. Saudi Arabia and the UAE have three top-10 institutions each, while Qatar, Lebanon, Oman and Jordan each have one.





2027 2026



1 1 KFUPM Saudi Arabia 2 3 Khalifa University UAE 3 2 Qatar University Qatar 4 4 King Saud University Saudi Arabia 5 5 United Arab Emirates University UAE 6 6 AUB Lebanon 7 8 Sultan Qaboos University Oman 8 7 KAU Saudi Arabia 9 11 Abu Dhabi University UAE 10 10 University of Jordan Jordan

Dr Ashwin Fernandes, VP - Strategic and International Engagement, QS, said: "The QS Arab University Rankings 2027 show excellence is spreading well beyond a handful of higher education systems. Saudi Arabia and the UAE continue to set the pace at the top, but some of the strongest momentum this year comes from further afield: Morocco now has two universities in the top 100, Oman's private universities are climbing quickly, and Palestine achieves its highest-ranked university ever."

Highlights

Saudi Arabia has 11 universities in the top-50. KFUPM ranks first for Employer Reputation, KAU for Academic Reputation, and King Saud University for both International Research Network and Web Impact.

has 11 universities in the top-50. KFUPM ranks first for Employer Reputation, KAU for Academic Reputation, and King Saud University for both International Research Network and Web Impact. UAE has 11 universities in the top-50. UAE institutions rank top for International Faculty and International Students.

has 11 universities in the top-50. UAE institutions rank top for International Faculty and International Students. Qatar: HBKU climbs six places to 23rd and ranks first for Faculty Student Ratio and Papers per Faculty.

HBKU climbs six places to 23rd and ranks first for Faculty Student Ratio and Papers per Faculty. Egypt has 44 ranked universities, 15 in the top-100 and seven in the top-50. The American University in Cairo is top at 14 th & Cairo University rises to 19 th .

has 44 ranked universities, 15 in the top-100 and seven in the top-50. The American University in Cairo is top at 14 & Cairo University rises to 19 . Jordan University of Science & Technology ranks 16 th and Al-Ahliyya Amman University rises to 26th.

University of Science & Technology ranks 16 and Al-Ahliyya Amman University rises to 26th. Lebanon now has two universities in the top-20.

now has two universities in the top-20. Seven of Oman's 13 ranked universities improve.

13 ranked universities improve. Morocco sees two universities enter the top-100 , Tunisia now has three universities in the top-100 and Bahrain has four.

sees two universities enter the top-100 now has three universities in the top-100 and has four. Al-Quds University rises seven places to 45th, the highest position ever for a Palestinian university.

university. The American University of the Middle East is Kuwait's highest-ranked at 22 nd

highest-ranked at 22 The University of Baghdad is Iraq's highest entry at 35 th .

highest entry at 35 . Algeria is the most represented system in the rankings, with 50 universities.

Click here for the full analysis:Regional_D.1.3_Arab_Region_2027

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qs-arab-university-rankings-2027-302909989.html