Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: GIGA BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0030336XXX Order Book: 542393 Market Segment: First North STO

At the request of Gigasun AB, the last trading day in Gigasun AB's paid subscription shares will be changed from 2026-10-16 to 2026-10-23.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB