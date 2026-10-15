The anticipated recovery in Germany's rooftop solar market has yet to materialize, while utility-scale solar installations have declined sharply, according to the Federal Network Agency's latest figures for September. Germany added 1,226 MW of new PV capacity in September, down from 1,644 MW in August and up from 920 MW in September 2025. Only February 2026 recorded a lower monthly total over the past 12 months. The Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) based its figures on commissioning and decommissioning data submitted to the Market Master Data Register (Marktstammdatenregister) by Oct. ...

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