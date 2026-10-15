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PR Newswire
15.10.2026 13:36 Uhr
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OrbiMed Raises $3 Billion Across Global and Asia Private Equity Funds

OrbiMed Raises $3 Billion Across Global and Asia Private Equity Funds

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OrbiMed, a leading global healthcare investment firm, is pleased to announce that it has raised $3 billion in commitments for two new private equity funds: OrbiMed Private Investments X and OrbiMed Asia Partners VI.

OrbiMed Private Investments X raised over $1.9 billion to invest in U.S. and European life sciences venture capital opportunities. OrbiMed Asia Partners VI raised over $1 billion to invest in healthcare growth equity and venture capital opportunities across Asia. Both funds seek to build leading healthcare companies focused on biopharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics, and technology-enabled healthcare services.

"There has never been a more exciting time to invest in life sciences innovation," said Carl Gordon, a managing partner of OrbiMed. "AI, a proliferation of new therapeutic modalities and China's emergence as a biotechnology powerhouse are expanding the opportunities to develop transformative treatments. We look forward to helping entrepreneurs turn these advances into leading healthcare companies."

OrbiMed is led by 20 partners and supported by a team of over 150 professionals with complementary expertise in company incubation, strategy, operations and finance. The firm operates from 12 global locations across key healthcare markets.

Investors in these new funds include a broad range of medical institutions, university endowments, foundations, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and family offices.

"We are grateful for the continued support of our many long-standing investors," said Carter Neild, a managing partner of OrbiMed. "We will work tirelessly over the coming years to meet their high expectations."

About OrbiMed
OrbiMed is a leading healthcare investment firm with over $21 billion in assets under management. OrbiMed invests globally across the healthcare industry, from start-ups to large multinational corporations, through private equity funds, public equity funds and royalty/credit funds. OrbiMed seeks to be a capital provider of choice, providing tailored financing solutions and extensive global team resources to help build world-class healthcare companies. OrbiMed's team of over 150 professionals is based in New York City, London, San Francisco, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Mumbai, Herzliya and other key global markets. For more information, please visit www.orbimed.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/orbimed-raises-3-billion-across-global-and-asia-private-equity-funds-302909249.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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