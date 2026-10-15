Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - Vinland Lithium Inc. (TSXV: VLD) ("Vinland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has started a fall exploration program, aimed at expanding its lithium, cesium, tantalum, tungsten and gold targets for future follow up including drill testing. As previously reported by the Company's news release dated July 28, 2026, a review of the Company's extensive sampling database has identified high-priority targets containing multiple highly anomalous areas of tungsten, lithium, cesium and tantalum. These anomalous areas occur along the Top Pond Ridge area, North, Northeast and Southwest of the Killick area and, an area near the Burgeo Highway where the Newfoundland government's mapping and sampling program identified tungsten up to 0.87% W0 3 . The Company is intending to conduct an extensive sampling program using highly qualified personnel utilizing ultraviolet black lights to identify the tungsten mineral scheelite.

Vinland's Killick Lithium project sits along the key structural corridor of the Appalachian - Caledonian Orogen which hosts the Piedmont Tin - Tungsten - Spodumene Belt and the Ireland Leinster Spodumene Belt. To date, the Killick Lithium project is Newfoundland's only known lithium-spodumene and pollucite-cesium pegmatite discovery and covers approximately 48km of favorable host geology.

Fall Exploration Plans

Prospecting follow-up on the 2025 discovery of lithium-rich float up to 1.70% Li 2 O at Kraken West and South

Prospecting and Mapping for the potential of tungsten within the large Killick land package.

Prospecting follow-up on 485 ppm Li in a previously unsampled area 1.2 km north of the Killick Dyke.

Prospecting and Soil Sampling for gold and tungsten potential along the Gunflap Hills Fault Zone

Follow up Diamond Drilling in 2027 on significant identified targets and known zones.

Vinland is also pleased to report that it has continued its partnership with the Critical Minerals Research Initiative between St. Francis Xavier University, Memorial University and the Newfoundland Geological Survey in researching the lithium pegmatites in southwestern Newfoundland where a total of $1.3 million over 4 years is being directed toward detailed research on the property.

Newfoundland and Labrador Junior Exploration Assistance

Vinland would like to acknowledge financial support it received from the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador's Junior Exploration Assistance Program related to completion of its 2023, 2024 and 2025 exploration programs, and any support it may receive for its 2026 exploration program.

About Killick Lithium Project:

Vinland Lithium Inc. is a mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VLD. Vinalnd holds 100% interest in the Killick Lithium Project in Southwestern Newfoundland and subject only to a 2% NSR (1% each to Benton Resources and Pirate Gold).

Vinland is focused on advancing the recently-discovered Killick Lithium Project which covers 30 kilometers of highly-prospective geological terrane in proximity to the Baie d'Est Fault. The project boasts multiple spodumene-pegmatites within the Kraken Pegmatite Field and high-grade cesium-tantalum-lithium hosted in the Hydra Pegmatite. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geochemical and geophysical targets present.

All initial drilling phases at the Killick Lithium Project to date have returned impressive results from multiple pegmatites including: 8.4m of 0.95% Li 2 O in GH-22-01 at the Kraken Dyke, 16.2m of 0.43% Li 2 O in GH-22-05 at the Kraken North Dyke, 20.82m of 0.60% Li 2 O incl. 5.5m of 1.16% Li 2 O in GH-22-15, and 8.37m of 0.91% Li 2 O in GH-22-08 at the East Dyke and 15.23m of 1.04% Li 2 O in GH-22-27 and 13.37m of 1.22% Li 2 O in GH-22-45 at the Killick Dyke. At the Hydra Cesium Dyke, initial channel sample results to 8.75% Cs 2 O, 0.41% Li 2 O, 0.025% Ta 2 O 5 and 0.33% Rb 2 O over 1.2 meters including 13.57% Cs 2 0 and 0.32% Li 2 0 over 0.4m. Reported intervals range from 60% to 95% of true thickness.





Figure 1: Killick Lithium Project - Tungsten Map



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QA/QC Protocols

Rock and core samples from 2022-2025 were submitted to SGS Canada Inc. in Grand Falls-Windsor, Newfoundland for preparation and then sent to the SGS Canada Inc. analytical laboratory in Burnaby, British Colombia for analysis. All samples were acquired by hand (rocks) or saw-cut (channels/drill core) and delivered, by Vinland personnel, in sealed bags, to the Grand Falls-Windsor prep lab of SGS, which is an accredited assay lab that conforms to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025. Samples are analyzed using SGS's GS_IMS91A50 method that delivers a 56-element package utilizing sodium peroxide fusion, ICP-AES, and ICP-MS analytical techniques. All reported assays are uncut. Soil samples were collected by Vinland personnel utilizing a standard Dutch-auger, collecting B Horizon soil, where possible. Where B was not present, the soil horizon or type was noted. Soil samples were sent to Eastern Analytical Ltd., in Springdale, NL, for Li, Ta, Sn, and Nb analyses by four-acid digestion, analyzed by ICP-OES. Some historic rock samples were analyzed using Eastern's Au (Fire assay) @ 30g + ICP-34 method that delivers a 34-element package utilizing a 200 mg subsample totally dissolved in four acids and analyzed by ICP-OES analytical technique. Eastern Analytical Ltd. achieved ISO 17025 accreditation in February 2014 (for more details on the scope of accreditation visit the CALA website). Till samples were collected by Vinland personnel utilizing conventional shovel dug holes and screened to -10mm in the field. Samples were shipped to Overburden Drilling Management (ODM) in Nepean, Ontario for analysis using their standard lithium indicator mineral package. Grab samples are selective in nature and may not represent the average mineralization of a bedrock exposure.

QP

Barry Sparkes, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Vinland Lithium Inc., the 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release and prepared or supervised its preparation.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Vinland Lithium Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

Parties interested in seeking more information can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

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