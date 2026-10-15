Cape Town, South Africa--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - Lithium Africa Corp. (TSXV: LAF) (FSE: 6MQ) (OTCQB: LTAFF) ("Lithium Africa" or the "Company") is pleased to report complete assay results from diamond drill hole NB1DD26-004 at the Norrabees I prospect within the Springbok Project in the Northern Cape of South Africa (the "Springbok Project"). NB1DD26-004 intersected 8.0 m at 1.70% Li 2 O from 21.0 m, including 4.0 m at 2.59% Li 2 O, completing the hole partially reported on September 30, 2026.

Highlights

NB1DD26-004: 8.0 m at 1.70% Li 2 O from 21.0 m, including 4.0 m at 2.59% Li 2 O , with individual samples up to 4.11% Li 2 O. The intercept completes the hole partially reported on September 30, 2026 (21.0-22.0 m at 4.11% Li 2 O).

Spodumene mineralization intersected in all four holes reported to date at Norrabees I, with three of the four holes returning high-grade intercepts starting within 21 m downhole: NB1DD26-004: 8.0 m at 1.70% Li2O from 21.0 m, including 4.0 m at 2.59% Li2O (disclosure completes the 21.0-22.0 m sample at 4.11% Li2O reported in the news release dated September 30, 2026) NB1DD26-003: 7.5 m at 1.97% Li2O from 18.5 m, including 6.0 m at 2.27% Li2O (reported September 30, 2026) NB1DD26-001: 4.0 m at 2.25% Li2O from 2.0 m (reported September 30, 2026)

Three rigs continue drilling and the 1,000 m channel sampling program is advancing, with the first sampling at Norrabees VI beginning this week (Figure 2). Assays from drilling at Norrabees I and other targets across the district, together with channel sampling results, are expected in Q4 2026 and Q1 2027.

Thomas R. Benson, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Director of Lithium Africa, commented: "NB1DD26-004 turns a single 4.11% Li 2 O sample into 8.0 m of high-grade spodumene pegmatite, and it is consistent with historical results reported at Norrabees I. Both drilling campaigns at Norrabees I have intersected high-grade mineralization at shallow depths, and that consistency underpins our objective of evaluating a potential small-scale operation to help fund exploration at Springbok. The drill program is fully funded, three rigs are turning, channel sampling is underway across 21 pegmatites. We expect a steady flow of results through the end of the year and into 2027."

NB1DD26-004 Drill Results

On September 30, 2026, the Company reported a single sample from NB1DD26-004 between 21.0 m and 22.0 m grading 4.11% Li 2 O and noted that samples from 22.0 m to 44.0 m were being re-analyzed after a certified reference material in that laboratory batch returned a value outside the Company's acceptance limits. The re-analysis has been received and validated, and the complete intercept for NB1DD26-004 is presented in Table 1. Collar details are presented in Table 2 (Appendix) and hole locations in Figure 2.

NB1DD26-004 intersected a coarse-grained pegmatite from 20.17 m to 30.32 m downhole. Spodumene is the dominant lithium-bearing mineral, occurs from 21.0 m to 29.59 m and is most abundant from 21.0 m to 24.85 m, which corresponds to the highest-grade part of the intercept. The spodumene forms large, well-formed crystals that are mostly white to green, with some pink to purple kunzite, a gem variety of spodumene. Samples immediately above and below the intercept returned low lithium grades, and no further significant intervals were returned in the remaining samples, which were taken to 44.0 m downhole. NB1DD26-004 was collared next to NB1DD26-003 and intersected the same zone approximately 3 m deeper downhole. True widths are not yet known.

Table 1: Significant Intercepts - NB1DD26-004, Norrabees I

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Li 2 O (%) Max Li 2 O (%) NB1DD26-004 21.0 29.0 8.0 1.70 4.11 including 21.0 25.0 4.0 2.59 4.11

Notes: Intervals are downhole lengths and have not been corrected for true width. Intercepts are length-weighted averages reported at a 0.4% Li 2 O cut-off with a maximum of 2 m of consecutive internal dilution; "including" intervals are reported at a 1.0% Li 2 O cut-off with no internal dilution. No top cut has been applied. Max Li 2 O is the highest single-sample assay within each interval. Where field duplicates were collected, only the original sample is used. Li 2 O (%) = Li (ppm) × 2.153 ÷ 10,000. Please see Table 2 (Appendix) for further information on the drill holes referred to above.

The NB1DD26-004 intercept combines the 21.0-22.0 m sample (4.11% Li 2 O; SGS batch RFT26-22987) reported on September 30, 2026 with samples from 22.0 m to 29.0 m from the SGS lithium re-check of batch RFT26-22988 (see QA/QC and Data Verification). The interval includes 2.0 m of internal dilution (25.0-26.0 m at 0.27% Li 2 O and 27.0-28.0 m at 0.13% Li 2 O). The SGS batches were analyzed by SGS South Africa (Randfontein), an arm's length commercial laboratory.





Figure 1: Drill core from NB1DD26-004, 21.0 m to 25.0 m downhole (4.0 m at 2.59% Li 2 O), showing coarse-grained spodumene pegmatite with dense spodumene mineralization glowing under UV light.

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Figure 2: Plan map of drilled and planned spodumene-bearing pegmatite targets in the Springbok District (top), and plan map of the Norrabees I and II pegmatites showing completed and planned drill collars (bottom).

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Drilling and Channel Sampling Update

Three drill rigs are currently operating at the Springbok Project: one RC rig and two diamond rigs. As of October 10, 2026, 2,930.37 m have been completed in 94 drill holes. Assay results for the remaining holes, including NB1DD26-005 and NB1DD26-006 at Norrabees I, are pending or being compiled and will be reported once received and validated.

The 1,000 m channel sampling program announced September 30, 2026, is underway. Channel samples are cut across the width of surface exposures to test grade continuity along strike and to prioritize targets for drill testing along a trend approximately 30 km long and 5 km wide, within a district where regional mapping has identified spodumene-bearing pegmatite occurrences over approximately 50 km of strike. Channel sampling results will be reported when received and validated.

QA/QC and Data Verification

The Company has implemented a rigorous QA/QC program for its 2026 drill campaign to ensure industry best practices for sample preparation, security, and analysis. Diamond drill core (HQ/NQ) was logged and sampled at nominal 1 m intervals adjusted to lithological contacts, with half core submitted for analysis. Samples were analyzed by SGS South Africa (Randfontein) ("SGS"), an independent commercial laboratory with no relationship to the Company other than as a service provider, which is accredited by SANAS to ISO/IEC 17025, using sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-OES (GE_ICP90A50) and ICP-MS (GE_IMS90A50) finishes. The Company inserted certified reference materials (AMIS0565, AMIS0629 and AMIS0913), a certified silica blank (AMIS0865) and quarter-core field duplicates into the sample stream. Samples from NB1DD26-004 between 22.0 m and 44.0 m were re-analyzed after a certified reference material in the original batch returned a value outside the Company's acceptance limits; at the Company's request, SGS re-checked all samples in the batch for lithium by GE_ICP90A50 using a different lithium emission wavelength. Lithium results reported herein for 22.0 m to 29.0 m are from the re-check. On the re-check, the Company's CRM in the batch (AMIS0913) returned 12,330 ppm Li, compared with its certified value of 12,600 ± 1,000 ppm Li (two standard deviations), and the laboratory's CRM (OREAS 752b) returned 7,537 ppm Li, compared with its certified value of 7,340 ppm Li. On the original analysis, the same AMIS0913 sample returned 10,248 ppm Li. Re-check lithium values for the samples in the reported interval were 18% to 21% higher than the original values. In the re-analyzed batch, the Company's CRM and field duplicates made up approximately 5.0% and 15.0% of the 20 core samples, respectively; no Company blank was inserted in this batch, and the laboratory's blank returned below the detection limit (<10 ppm Li). Assay values were verified against the original laboratory certificates.

The Qualified Person has reviewed the internal laboratory QA/QC reports, verified the database against original assay certificates, and reviewed the results of the Company's control samples. Control samples in the laboratory batch containing the results reported herein fell within acceptable statistical tolerances. There were no material factors or limitations that impacted the reliability of the data disclosed in this news release.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Benjamin Gelber, P.Geo., a Consultant of the Company and a practicing Professional Geologist registered with Engineers & Geoscientists British Columbia (EGBC, Licence No. 33258), who is a non-independent "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Lithium Africa Corp.

Lithium Africa Corp. is a lithium exploration and development company building a portfolio of hard-rock lithium assets across Africa. The Company holds the Springbok Project in South Africa directly and its exploration interests in West and Southern Africa, including the Adzopé District in Côte d'Ivoire, through a 50/50 joint venture with GFL International Co., Ltd., an affiliate of Ganfeng Lithium. For more information, please visit www.li-africa.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF LITHIUM AFRICA CORP.

Thomas R. Benson, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer & Director

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to the Company's planned exploration activities, including the drill program at the Springbok Project and the timing of results from the remaining holes, the channel sampling program and the timing of its results, and the continuity of mineralization at the Springbok Project, the Company's project-level financing process for the Springbok Project, including the number and nature of counterparties engaged and the outcome of that process, and the Company's objective of evaluating a potential small-scale operation to help fund exploration at Springbok. The Company has not completed a mineral resource estimate or any preliminary economic assessment, pre-feasibility or feasibility study at the Springbok Project, and has not made a production decision. There is no certainty that any production will be achieved. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect which, without limiting the generality of the following, include the ability to raise funds through private or public equity financings or at the project level; the ability to conclude financing arrangements with any counterparty on acceptable terms or at all; the timely receipt of assay results; the availability of drilling contractors and equipment; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; risks inherent in exploration activities; the impact of exploration competition; unexpected geological conditions; changes in government regulations and policies, including trade laws and policies; failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government authorities; volatility and sensitivity to market prices; volatility and sensitivity to capital market fluctuations; environmental and safety risks including increased regulatory burdens; weather and other natural phenomena; and other exploration, development, operating, financial market and regulatory risks. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof or the dates specifically referenced in this news release, where applicable. Except as required by applicable securities laws and regulation, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Appendix: Collar Table

Table 2: Drill Collar Details - Norrabees I Diamond Drill Holes

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elev. (m) Az. (°) Dip (°) Depth (m) Status NB1DD26-001 790486 6794007 634.0 010 -42.0 40.16 Reported NB1DD26-002 790485 6794006 634.0 010 -60.0 31.75 Reported NB1DD26-003 790460 6794010 648.3 015 -40.5 52.61 Reported NB1DD26-004 790459.5 6794009.5 648.3 015 -50.0 46.33 Reported NB1DD26-0051 790459 6794009 648.3 015 -70.0 121.90 Assays Pending NB1DD26-0061 790484 6794012 634.0 289 -40.0 19.65 Assays Pending NB1DD26-0071 790436 6794039 662.0 114 -41.1 67.27 Assays Pending NB1DD26-0081 790436 6794039 662.0 114 -60.0 43.60 Assays Pending

Notes: Coordinates are in WGS 84 / UTM Zone 33S and were located by handheld GPS. Azimuth and dip are collar orientations. Depth is the end-of-hole depth. All holes are HQ/NQ diamond core drilled by Van Zyl Drilling.

1 Assays from these holes have not yet been reported and will be disclosed in a subsequent news release when available.

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