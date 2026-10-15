Portland, Oregon and Astana, Kazakhstan--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - Geomorphic AI ("Geomorphic" or the "Company"), an AI-driven minerals prospect generator, is pleased to announce the establishment of its wholly owned subsidiary, Geomorphic AI Kazakhstan Ltd., registered in the Astana International Financial Centre ("AIFC"), to lead its target generation in Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan is the world's largest uranium producer and hosts major copper, gold, zinc and tungsten deposits across the Central Asian Orogenic Belt. Its 2018 Subsoil Code, modeled on Western Australia's licensing system, provides a transparent route to exploration licenses, and the AIFC gives international companies an English common-law framework from which to operate.

Much of Kazakhstan's geological record was built by Soviet-era state expeditions that mapped, sampled and drilled the country systematically. It survives largely as Russian-language typewritten and handwritten reports and hand-drawn maps referenced to Soviet coordinate systems, which are slow and costly for conventional exploration teams to use at scale.

Geomorphic AI Chief Executive Officer, Mark Sumner, said, "I have just returned from a very productive trip to Astana, more convinced than ever that Kazakhstan is one of the most exciting exploration jurisdictions in the world right now. The geology is world class, the licensing system is clear, and we were made very welcome. What sets this opportunity apart is the data. Soviet geologists spent decades mapping, sampling and drilling this country, and much of that work has never been examined with modern tools. That is precisely what our platform was built to do, and we look forward to generating our first targets."

HIGHLIGHTS

A rapidly expanding national dataset: the Company already holds more than 650 source documents totaling more than 50,000 pages, and has catalogued more than 5,200 copper, gold, geochemical and geophysical report records spanning 1850 to 2025. More than 4,300 date from the Soviet era, including 1930s exploration reports on some of the country's best-known copper deposits. This is a first step into a national geological registry of more than 70,000 records, and the Company intends to expand its holdings rapidly through Kazakhstan's national geological data platform.

the Company already holds more than 650 source documents totaling more than 50,000 pages, and has catalogued more than 5,200 copper, gold, geochemical and geophysical report records spanning 1850 to 2025. More than 4,300 date from the Soviet era, including 1930s exploration reports on some of the country's best-known copper deposits. This is a first step into a national geological registry of more than 70,000 records, and the Company intends to expand its holdings rapidly through Kazakhstan's national geological data platform. Built to read the Soviet archive: specialist AI agents, using OCR and vision models, read scanned Russian-language reports and maps, recover drilling and assay tables, georeference legacy maps and check current land status. The Company has also identified ASTER satellite coverage of virtually the entire country, which it is integrating with Sentinel-2 imagery and the Soviet archive.

specialist AI agents, using OCR and vision models, read scanned Russian-language reports and maps, recover drilling and assay tables, georeference legacy maps and check current land status. The Company has also identified ASTER satellite coverage of virtually the entire country, which it is integrating with Sentinel-2 imagery and the Soviet archive. Multi-commodity focus: an index of more than 750 Soviet-era occurrences spans copper, gold, silver, tungsten-molybdenum, rare metals, rare earths, nickel-cobalt-chromium and uranium.

an index of more than 750 Soviet-era occurrences spans copper, gold, silver, tungsten-molybdenum, rare metals, rare earths, nickel-cobalt-chromium and uranium. A local platform for growth: the subsidiary is the Company's vehicle for exploration license applications and international partnerships.

The Company is now building its first Kazakhstan target portfolio and welcomes discussions with prospective partners.

About Geomorphic AI

Geomorphic AI is a prospect generator. Using systematic, data-driven screening of geological databases and historic datasets, the Company identifies overlooked mineral systems in prospective jurisdictions, secures the ground, and compiles drill-ready data packages. Geomorphic then advances these projects through joint ventures, earn-in agreements and other partnerships with operating companies that fund and execute exploration, while Geomorphic retains a continuing interest. The Company's role is to generate and package quality targets - not to fund or operate drilling itself.

Notes

Historical reports, mineral occurrences and deposits referred to in this release are described for geological context only. The report records were catalogued by the Company from Kazakhstan's public national geological registry and published literature; the Company has not obtained or verified all of the underlying reports, and no Qualified Person has verified any historical data referred to in this release. Deposits named in this release are owned by third parties and are not indicative of mineralization on any ground the Company may acquire.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties, including the Company's plans for its Kazakhstan subsidiary, the timing and outcome of any exploration license application, access to and interpretation of historical data, the relevance of known deposits as analogs, regulatory and political conditions in Kazakhstan, commodity prices and exploration outcomes. Actual results may differ materially. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

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