DJ Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Dist (GIST) Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Oct-2026 / 13:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 14-Oct-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.5622 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4197093 CODE: GIST ISIN: LU1910939XXX =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1910939XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: GIST LEI Code: 549300ODFD1H906T6128 Sequence No.: 446492 EQS News ID: 2416624 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 15, 2026 07:05 ET (11:05 GMT)