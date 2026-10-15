Bio Essence Corp.: Bio Essence Corporation Expands MediFlow Platform with Development of Practitioner-Specific AI and RAG Technology

New development initiative is designed to add practitioner-specific AI, secure knowledge management and retrieval-augmented generation capabilities to MediFlow.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / Bio Essence Corporation (OTCQB:BIOE) ("Bio Essence" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a technology development agreement with Zhituo Software Co., Limited ("Zhituo") to develop and integrate practitioner-focused artificial intelligence and retrieval-augmented generation ("RAG") capabilities into Bio Essence's MediFlow platform.

The initiative is designed to enable authorized healthcare and wellness practitioners to create private AI assistants using their own authorized professional materials, such as protocols, formulas, educational content and case-derived knowledge.

Following the completion of its previously announced acquisition of the MediFlow AI platform from Zhituo, Bio Essence is advancing a new development initiative focused on practitioner-specific AI capabilities within MediFlow.

Building Practitioner-Centered AI Infrastructure

Key Agreement Details:

Development Scope: The agreement covers development of a secure Practitioner Knowledge Vault, RAG technology, practitioner-specific AI agents, source provenance, role-based access controls, tenant isolation, audit logging, model orchestration and configurable safety controls.

The agreement covers development of a secure Practitioner Knowledge Vault, RAG technology, practitioner-specific AI agents, source provenance, role-based access controls, tenant isolation, audit logging, model orchestration and configurable safety controls. Technology Ownership: Under the development agreement, the developed technology, including source code, RAG pipelines, AI workflows, APIs, configurations and related intellectual property, will be owned by Bio Essence, subject to limited rights relating to approved third-party and pre-existing components.

Under the development agreement, the developed technology, including source code, RAG pipelines, AI workflows, APIs, configurations and related intellectual property, will be owned by Bio Essence, subject to limited rights relating to approved third-party and pre-existing components. Development Timeline: The development program is currently scheduled for completion and delivery by December 15, 2026, subject to Bio Essence's testing and acceptance procedures.

Management Commentary

"Our vision for MediFlow is to give practitioners intelligent technology that helps them organize and utilize their own professional knowledge while keeping practitioners at the center of professional decision-making," said Yin Yan, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board of Directors of Bio Essence Corporation. "We believe practitioner-specific AI represents an important next step in our strategy to build a broader technology-enabled healthcare ecosystem."

About Bio Essence Corporation

Bio Essence Corporation (OTCQB:BIOE) is developing a technology-enabled healthcare ecosystem intended to connect practitioners, patients, laboratories, pharmacies, wellness providers and health brands. Through MediFlow and its developing AI capabilities, Bio Essence is seeking to create infrastructure that enables healthcare and wellness practitioners to integrate professional knowledge, workflow tools and AI-assisted technology within a unified platform.

About Zhituo Software Co., Limited

Zhituo Software Co., Limited is a Hong Kong-based software development company specializing in innovative health data management and AI-driven technical frameworks.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the development, functionality, integration, testing, completion, commercialization, adoption and potential benefits of MediFlow and the Practitioner AI Platform, as well as Bio Essence's business plans and future opportunities. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. There can be no assurance that development milestones will be completed on schedule, that anticipated functionality will be achieved, that pilot or commercial adoption will occur, or that the platform will achieve any particular commercial, financial or regulatory outcome. Bio Essence undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations / Media Contact:

Name: Bill Sluss

Title: CFO

Email: legal@bioessence.com Phone: 1-888-816-1494

Website: https://www.bioessencecorp.com/

SOURCE: Bio Essence Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/bio-essence-corporation-expands-mediflow-platform-with-development-of-practitioner-sp-1237027