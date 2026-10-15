Real Tested Inc.: Tropicana Cookies Strain Guide Compares Generations and Names

Independent resource details sativa-leaning hybrid's history, naming variations and 347 historical flower tests

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / Tropicana Cookies, also known as Trop Cookies, is a sativa-leaning hybrid first bred by Harry Palms of Bloom Seed Co from a cross of GSC and Tangie. A second generation was later developed by Oni Seed Co of Colorado, according to the Tropicana Cookies strain guide from Official Cannabis, a subsidiary of Real Tested Inc.

The guide compares the different generations and names associated with Tropicana Cookies to help distinguish the strain's history, reported lineage and naming variations.

Generations, Lineage and Alternative Names

Tropicana Cookies is generally associated with a GSC × Tangie lineage, but the name has been used across different generations and related selections.

The guide distinguishes the original Bloom Seed Co breeding history from the later generation associated with Oni Seed Co.

Tropicana Cookies may also appear under names including Trop Cookies, Tropicanna Cookies, Tropical Cookies and MTN Trop.

Because strain names can be used across different cuts and seed lines, the guide presents these naming records as historical and source-based information rather than assuming that every product carrying one of these names represents identical genetics.

Historical Lab Results Reported Under the Tropicana Cookies Name

The Tropicana Cookies lab test summary compiles 347 historical state laboratory tests of flower reported under the Tropicana Cookies name.

Across those records:

Median total THC: 16.80%

16.80% Middle 50% of results: 15.00%-19.80%

15.00%-19.80% CBD: none of the 113 tests reporting CBD reached 1%

These results are historical, name-matched observations. The sample does not measure all current flower sold under the Tropicana Cookies label and should not be interpreted as a prediction of the potency or composition of any current product or seed line.

Terpene Data Remains Limited

The available terpene dataset for Tropicana Cookies is comparatively small.

The guide identifies only 23 historical tests with terpene information, 20 of which came from Nevada.

Because of that limited and geographically concentrated sample, the guide does not treat those records as sufficient to establish a definitive terpene profile for all products sold under the Tropicana Cookies name.

Flavor and Source Descriptions

Leafly users commonly describe Tropicana Cookies with orange, tropical and citrus flavor notes, which align with the Tangie side of the strain's reported lineage.

These descriptions reflect source and user reports and should not be interpreted as guarantees of an individual consumer's experience.

By bringing together breeder records, alternative names and historical laboratory observations, the guide is intended to show where the available information is consistent, where it varies and where the evidence remains limited.

The full Tropicana Cookies strain guide is available at:

https://tropcookies.com/

Historical lab-data summary:

https://tropcookies.com/potency/

About Official Cannabis

Official Cannabis, a subsidiary of Real Tested Inc., is an independent strain guide network featuring 50 numbered cannabis strain stamps, each linked to a detailed guide. The network shows sources on its pages and states that its strain coverage is not paid.

Media Contact

Real Tested Inc.

Babu Kipkorir

Email: info@tropcookies.com

Phone: +1 (833) 365-5250

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Website: tropcookies.com

SOURCE: Real Tested Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tropicana-cookies-strain-guide-compares-generations-and-names-1237107