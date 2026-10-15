In a newly created role, Silva will lead Smarsh's commercial strategy as the company scales across international markets

Smarsh, the global leader in communications data and intelligence, today announced the appointment of Alessandro Silva as Chief Growth Officer. In this newly created role, Silva will unite Smarsh's Enterprise, Corporate, Public Sector, and Global Channel business units under one commercial strategy, accelerating execution, and driving the company's next phase of international growth.

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The move comes as organizations worldwide face rising volumes of digital communications, new forms of AI-driven collaboration, and increasingly complex regulation. A unified go-to-market organization will speed decision-making, deliver a more consistent customer experience, and still adapt to the needs of different industries, regions, and regulatory environments.

"Smarsh has an exceptional foundation for global growth: trusted technology, talented people, and a customer base that includes 80% of the world's top global banks," said Kim Crawford Goodman, CEO of Smarsh. "Alessandro brings the global perspective and proven leadership we need to turn that opportunity into sustained growth."

Silva joins from ACI Worldwide, where as Chief Revenue Officer he led the global commercial organization, including sales effectiveness, go-to-market strategy, and customer success. He previously held senior sales and general management roles at Western Union, GE Capital, and The Carlyle Group.

"Growth may be my mandate, but it is a shared mission, and every team across Smarsh has a role in achieving it," said Silva. "My focus is turning our strengths into a connected commercial strategy that helps us serve customers more effectively and scale with greater speed and consistency."

Momentum behind the appointment

Silva joins as Smarsh sets the pace for AI innovation in communications data and intelligence. In 2026, Smarsh launched Discovery Agent, its MCP Server, AskSmarsh AI, and MySearch Agent, and extended capture to Claude Enterprise, Amazon Bedrock, and Google Workspace so regulated firms can adopt AI with confidence. The company was also named to the Inc. 5000 for the 19th straight year, a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for the ninth consecutive year, and winner of a 2026 Business Intelligence Group AI Excellence Award for Fraud Detection and Prevention.

About Smarsh

Smarsh enables companies to transform oversight into foresight by surfacing business-critical signals in communications data. Regulated organizations of all sizes rely upon the Smarsh portfolio of cloud-native digital communications capture, retention, and oversight solutions to help them identify regulatory and reputational risks within their communications data before those risks become fines or headlines.

Smarsh serves a global client base spanning nine of the top 10 banks in North America, Europe, and Asia, along with leading brokerage firms, insurers, registered investment advisors, and U.S. state and local government agencies.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Ratika Sadana

press@smarsh.com