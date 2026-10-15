Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines to introduce new chef-curated menus and premium wine program for international Suites guests

New menus by Chefs Brady Ishiwata Williams and Dell Valdez showcase destination-inspired cuisine with regional influences

Updated premium wine selections are thoughtfully paired to complement each menu

Hawai'i Chef Keaka Lee to design select Hawaiian Airlines domestic First Class flights menus

SEATTLE and HONOLULU, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines this month unveiled refreshed international Suites menus on flights to Asia, Europe and Oceania, featuring regionally inspired dishes that immerse guests in the flavors of their destination before arrival.

As part of the updated Suites dining experience, the airlines are building on their collaborations with award-winning chefs Brady Ishiwata Williams and Dell Valdez, whose restaurant-quality menus showcase premium, locally sourced ingredients.

Guests will enjoy a multi-course dining experience from the moment they board. The seasonal menu update also introduces enhanced wine selections, thoughtfully chosen to complement the unique flavors and ingredients featured across each menu.

Starting next week, Hawaiian Airlines guests in international Business Class will enjoy the same expanded pre-select meal options that Alaska guests have come to expect. Suites guests will be able to pre-order from up to five entrée options on eligible domestic and international flights, giving them even more choice before they fly.

"Exceptional dining is an essential part of the premium travel experience and our fall menu brings together the talent and distinct culinary perspectives of chefs in Seattle and Honolulu, with thoughtfully crafted dishes that celebrate the flavors of our home communities while bringing a fresh perspective to dining at 35,000 feet," said Mark Krolick, Managing Director of Inflight Product and Experience at Alaska Airlines.

A world-class wine program to complement every meal

Whether dining on Hawaiian or Alaska, guests will enjoy a refreshed selection of premium wines this fall. Thoughtfully curated to complement the flavors and ingredients featured across both menus, the international Business Class wine program showcases acclaimed producers from around the world, including Paul Hobbs West Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir and Viña Cobos Cocodrilo Corte Red Blend from Argentina.

Local chefs help bring the flavors of Hawai?i onboard

Chef Dell Valdez, the Hawai?i-born culinary leader behind Vein in Kaka?ako, as well as Dell's Kitchen & Bakery and Mio PASTALOGY, is introducing a refreshed international Suites menu starting Oct. 21 with dishes inspired by Hawai?i and global flavors, including Ahi au Poivre with celery root purée, Huli Huli BBQ Chicken with kimchee fried rice, Grilled Pork Medallions with a soy-balsamic honey glaze, and Blackened Tofu with Brussels sprouts and orzo.

Valdez is also continuing to enhance Hawaiian's First Class dining experience closer to home. For guests traveling from the U.S. continent to Hawai?i, his thoughtfully crafted meals offer a first taste of the islands, featuring locally inspired dishes that celebrate Hawai?i's rich culinary heritage. Starting Oct. 21 on flights departing Hawai?i, longtime Hawaiian chef collaborator Chef Keaka Lee of Honolulu's Kapa Hale brings his signature island-inspired cuisine onboard, with standout offerings including a Loco Moco for breakfast, and Braised Beef with Roasted ?Ulu (breadfruit) for dinner. Together, the chefs create a seamless dining journey that reflects the diverse flavors, culture and hospitality of Hawai?i from departure to arrival.

Through its chef collaborations, Hawaiian brings a genuine taste of the islands onboard, using food as a way to deliver the warm hospitality that defines the Hawaiian experience. This commitment extends across every cabin and stage of the guest journey, with Valdez creating elevated First and Suites menus on inbound domestic and international routes; Chef Keaka Lee of Honolulu's Kapa Hale bringing beloved local dishes and island ingredients to First Class guests departing Hawai?i; and Chef Sheldon Simeon crafting exclusive pre-order meals for Main Cabin guests. Together, these new offerings allow Hawaiian to celebrate local ingredients, culinary talent and the diverse flavors of the islands, ensuring guests can experience an authentic taste of Hawai?i no matter where they are seated.

Award-winning chef elevates Alaska's international dining experience

Alaska is excited to expand its relationship with James Beard Award-winning Chef Brady Ishiwata Williams. The Seattle-based, self-taught chef, known for creating innovative dishes inspired by his Japanese American heritage, has elevated Alaska's inflight dining experience since 2025.

Today, Williams' signature beef entrée is a guest favorite on flights from Seattle to Tokyo, Seoul and London. Building on that success, the chef is introducing new dishes for international Suites guests, including Miso Glazed Black Cod with kimchi fried rice and traditional banchan on flights to Tokyo-Narita, and Galbi-Glazed Chicken with fried rice and banchan on flights to Seoul-Incheon. Williams' new menu is available now for pre-order.

Coming soon, one of Seattle's most acclaimed chefs, Renee Erickson, will bring her signature Pacific Northwest culinary style onboard Alaska Airlines. The airline is thrilled to be working with Chef Erickson to create seasonal menus for guests traveling in the Suites experience on flights between Seattle and London, as well as Athens and Paris when service launches in May 2027.

Chef Erickson, a James Beard Award winner who co-owns some of Seattle's most celebrated restaurants, will pair Pacific Northwest ingredients and techniques with flavors inspired by Alaska's European destinations, further elevating Alaska's end-to-end premium experience unveiled in September.

More choices, same signature hospitality

These new menus are just one way Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines bring their signature hospitality to the skies. Through the airline's convenient pre-order feature, guests can select their preferred meal from two weeks up to 20 hours before departure using the Alaska and Hawaiian mobile app. No matter where guests sit, Alaska and Hawaiian offer elevated food and beverage options designed to make every journey more special.

FAQs

What meals are available in Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines international Business Class?

Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines offer chef-curated, multi-course meals for guests traveling in international Suites. Current menu selections include dishes from James Beard Award-winning Chef Brady Ishiwata Williams and Hawai?i Chef Dell Valdez, with regionally inspired entrées such as Miso Glazed Black Cod, Galbi-Glazed Chicken, Ahi au Poivre and Huli Huli BBQ Chicken. Menu selections vary by route and are seasonally refreshed.

Can Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines guests pre-order their inflight meals?

Yes. Eligible Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines guests can pre-order their preferred meal beginning two weeks before departure and up to 20 hours before their flight using the Alaska and Hawaiian mobile app. Suites guests can choose from up to five entrée options on eligible domestic and international flights.

Which chefs create meals for Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines?

Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines partner with chefs from Seattle and Hawai?i to create inflight menus across their cabins. Current culinary partners include James Beard Award-winning chefs Brady Ishiwata Williams and Renee Erickson, and Hawai?i chefs Dell Valdez, Keaka Lee of Kapa Hale and Sheldon Simeon. Their menus draw inspiration from Pacific Northwest, Hawai?i and international flavors.

What wines are served in Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines international Business Class?

Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines offer a rotating selection of premium wines in international Business Class, curated to complement the flavors and ingredients of their seasonal menus. Current selections include Paul Hobbs West Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir and Viña Cobos Cocodrilo Corte Red Blend from Argentina.

About Alaska, Hawaiian and Horizon

Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia, the Pacific and Europe. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianair.com. Alaska and Hawaiian are members of the oneworld© alliance. Members of our Atmos Rewards loyalty program can earn and redeem points with oneworld airlines and our additional global partners that serve over 1,100 worldwide destinations. Learn more about what's happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as "ALK."

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alaska-airlines-and-hawaiian-airlines-to-introduce-new-chef-curated-menus-and-premium-wine-program-for-international-suites-guests-302909480.html