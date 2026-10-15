MacPaw launches Eney, the proactive AI assistant that lives on your Mac and iPhone and handles everyday tasks

Eney understands what is happening across your apps, files and system, prepares the next step, and asks before it acts.

BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MacPaw, a global AI technology company, today launched Eney, a proactive AI assistant that lives on Mac and iPhone. Unlike other AI assistants, Eney is built for the Mac: it understands the context of the machine itself - the apps you work across, the files on your disk, the meetings on your calendar - and spots what needs attention before you do. A call about to start. A meeting that needs a summary. A disk running out of space. Eney notices, prepares the next step, and puts it in front of you for approval, without the need to switch between multiple apps, tools and products.

MacPaw sees Eney becoming the universal interface for how you work on your Mac - one place where everything connects, tasks get done, and work keeps moving forward.

Eney is built for anyone on Mac and iPhone whose day fills up with work that shouldn't take this long - chasing a document, catching up on threads, prepping for a call that starts in an hour. Freelancers, assistants, managers, busy people carrying too much in their heads. It handles the tasks, with less for you to remember and chase. No complicated setup or AI know-how. Just ask and skip to done.

Eney arrives in a year defined by AI agents that act on their own. Adoption isn't the problem - trust is. In MacPaw's own research, 81% of US Mac users had used an AI tool in the previous three months, but only 39% said AI was embedded in how they work. Eney is built for that gap: proactive, never autonomous. By default, Eney asks before it sends a message, changes an event or moves a file - and you decide how much it can do on its own. (MacPaw research, US Mac users, July-August 2026.)

"Since 2008, MacPaw has built tools that take care of the Mac. Eney takes the next step: not a chatbot, but a careful colleague - an assistant that lives on your Mac and iPhone and takes care of the work you do on them. It spots what's waiting, prepares the next step, and asks before anything is sent or changed," said Oleksandr Kosovan, Founder and CEO of MacPaw.

Built on MacPaw's own AI stack

Eney is the first product to be powered by MacPaw's own AI stack - AI technology the company builds and owns as it evolves its standalone products into a connected ecosystem. At its core is Mnemos, MacPaw's memory layer for AI. Eney remembers what matters to you, updates a fact when you correct it or it goes out of date, and shows you when an answer draws on something it remembered. Mnemos manages only Eney's own memory: it never reads or changes your files or other apps.

How Eney works

Eney lives on your Mac, not in a browser tab. So the assistant that drafts your reply can also tell you what's filling up your disk. For example, Eney can recognize an upcoming meeting on your calendar and remind you before it starts. When the call begins, it can offer to transcribe the conversation, then prepare meeting notes, action items and a follow-up invitation for your approval. What would normally require moving between several apps can be handled through one assistant.

Help before you ask. Copy something and Eney offers the next step: a summary, a currency or time-zone conversion, a translation. It reminds you before calls, too.

Copy something and Eney offers the next step: a summary, a currency or time-zone conversion, a translation. It reminds you before calls, too. Your apps, connected in one place. Eney works with Apple Mail, Calendar and Reminders out of the box, and connects to Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Drive, Slack, Notion, Jira, Linear and more. New connectors are added regularly.

Eney works with Apple Mail, Calendar and Reminders out of the box, and connects to Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Drive, Slack, Notion, Jira, Linear and more. New connectors are added regularly. Meeting notes, no bot in the call. When a call starts in any app, Eney offers to transcribe it and write up the notes. Afterward, it drafts the tasks, the recap and the next invite, ready for you to send.

When a call starts in any app, Eney offers to transcribe it and write up the notes. Afterward, it drafts the tasks, the recap and the next invite, ready for you to send. Eney Wand. Press Option-W, drag over anything on screen, and Eney offers what to do with it: translate text in place, convert a price, turn a date into a calendar event, copy the text out of an image, or blur what shouldn't be shared. No screenshots to save, no switching apps.

Press Option-W, drag over anything on screen, and Eney offers what to do with it: translate text in place, convert a price, turn a date into a calendar event, copy the text out of an image, or blur what shouldn't be shared. No screenshots to save, no switching apps. Ready-made workflows. Morning Brief, Plan My Day, Weekly Review and more, run on demand or on a schedule. Setup takes a few simple clicks, with no technical configuration.

Morning Brief, Plan My Day, Weekly Review and more, run on demand or on a schedule. Setup takes a few simple clicks, with no technical configuration. Mac care, built in. Eney warns about low disk space, memory pressure and apps that keep crashing, and suggests a fix. It keeps Downloads tidy and finds any file in seconds. Nothing moves until you confirm - the kind of care MacPaw has built since 2008.

Eney warns about low disk space, memory pressure and apps that keep crashing, and suggests a fix. It keeps Downloads tidy and finds any file in seconds. Nothing moves until you confirm - the kind of care MacPaw has built since 2008. Writing checked where you write. Eney Spell fixes spelling, grammar and wording right in Mail, Slack, Notes or the browser.

Eney Spell fixes spelling, grammar and wording right in Mail, Slack, Notes or the browser. Talk or type. Double-tap Option to open Eney from anywhere, then type text or speak to it. Eney works in eight languages, including English, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese and Ukrainian.

People talk to it naturally, without complicated prompts, technical language or workflow-building knowledge - one instruction can turn into a completed task.

Get started with Eney

Eney by MacPaw is available now for Mac at the website eney.ai and is free to try for your first 14 days with 10,000 AI credits. Eney is also available for iPhone on the App Store.

Users can also sign in with a Setapp account (Setapp membership isn't required). It needs macOS 15 or later, and Setapp AI credits (credits show as Setapp AI credits in Settings > Usage).

About MacPaw

MacPaw is a global AI technology company founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, with offices in Boston, MA and across the EU, building an ecosystem of software, services, and AI-powered experiences for people who live on Mac. Designed around a deep understanding of Mac users, MacPaw creates thoughtful technology that helps users and developers get more from their devices and workflows.

Media contact: pr_team@macpaw.com

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