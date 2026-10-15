Investments & Wealth Institute Client Research Finds Advanced Certifications Carry Weight with Clients

Eighty-two percent of advisory clients say advanced professional certifications would be important if they were looking for a new advisor today

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / Eighty-seven percent of clients say it is somewhat or very important that their financial advisor hold an advanced professional certification, while 82% say advanced certifications would be important if they were looking for a new advisor today, according to the Investments & Wealth Institute's 2026 Client Research.

Conducted by Absolute Engagement on behalf of the Investments & Wealth Institute, the research surveyed 1,000 U.S. investors with at least $500,000 in household investable assets who work with a financial advisor and are involved in household financial decision-making. The research also examined client confidence based on whether respondents have a clear financial plan, believe they will reach their goals, feel financially secure and feel in control of their financial future.

The findings suggest a connection between awareness of an advisor's credentials, client confidence and referral activity. Among clients who referred their advisor to someone else, 87% knew whether their advisor held advanced certifications, compared with 59% among those who did not make a referral. Sixty-eight percent of clients also say they are more likely to refer friends or family because their advisor holds advanced professional certifications. Among respondents with $5 million or more in investable assets, that figure rises to 74%.

A similar relationship appears with client confidence. Among clients with high confidence in their financial future, 75% knew whether their advisor held advanced certifications, compared with 49% of clients with low confidence.

Despite high satisfaction levels, confidence is far less consistent. While 96% say they are satisfied with their financial advisor, one-third still report low-to-moderate confidence in their financial future. The research found that clients with high confidence were about five times more likely to make referrals than those with low confidence.

"Advisors should feel good about the high levels of satisfaction we see in the research, but satisfaction only tells us part of the story," said Sean Walters, CEO of the Investments & Wealth Institute. "Confidence gives us another way to understand whether clients feel prepared for what is ahead and trust that their advisor has the capabilities and expertise to help them get there. For firms trying to strengthen relationships and grow organically, that is an important measure to understand."

Clients Value Credentials, but Understanding Lags

The research also found a gap between the importance clients place on credentials and how well they understand them. Twenty-eight percent do not know whether their advisor holds an advanced professional certification, and only 54% say they fully understand how their advisor's certifications benefit them. That understanding is much higher among clients with high confidence, with 64% saying they fully understand the benefits of their advisor's certifications, compared with 17% of clients with low confidence.

Clients also have clear expectations for what an advanced professional certification should represent. Eighty-nine percent say it is important that an advisor meet rigorous standards, including education, experience and examinations, to earn one, while 88% say advisors should be required to meet ongoing standards to maintain it. Eighty-three percent also say it is important that a credential can be revoked if an advisor fails to meet ethical standards.

"The letters after an advisor's name can serve as a useful proof point, but their value becomes much clearer when clients understand what stands behind them and how that expertise is being applied to their own situation," Walters said. "Advisors have an opportunity to make their professional development more visible by connecting it to the decisions they are helping clients make and the problems they are helping them solve."

Healthcare, Markets and Family Issues Top Client Concerns

The research found that many of the issues weighing on clients extend beyond investment performance. Their top concerns include:

Rising healthcare and long-term care costs: 72%

Personal or family health: 69%

Market volatility affecting their ability to reach long-term goals: 65%

Ensuring their children make good financial decisions: 60%

Understanding the signs and implications of cognitive decline among family members: 60%

"AI can give clients access to more information, more analysis and more possible answers than ever before," Walters said. "Many of the concerns we see in this research involve trade-offs across a client's financial and family life. Knowing which course of action fits a particular client still requires judgment, context and expertise, and those capabilities become more valuable as the technology improves."

To learn more about the Investments & Wealth Institute's 2026 Client Research, click here.

For more information, contact Carly Augeri, Director of Marketing Communications, Investments & Wealth Institute, at +1 707-681-1243 or at caugeri@i-w.org .

About the Research

The Investments & Wealth Institute has partnered with Absolute Engagement on investor research for the past 10 years. The 2026 Client Research was conducted through an online survey, which included 1,000 U.S. investors between February 28 and March 1, 2026. All respondents work with a financial advisor and are involved in household financial decision-making. The margin of error is 3.1%.

The sample included a range of investable asset levels, with 50% of respondents reporting household investable assets between $500,000 and $999,999, 36% between $1 million and $4.99 million, and 14% at $5 million or more.

About Investments & Wealth Institute

Founded in 1985, the Investments & Wealth Institute is the premier professional association, education provider, and standards body for financial advisors. Through its award-winning events, publications, courses, and acclaimed certifications-Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA), Certified Private Wealth Advisor (CPWA), and Retirement Management Advisor (RMA) certifications-the Institute delivers Ivy league-quality, highly-practical education to more than 30,000 practitioners.

SOURCE: Investments & Wealth Institute

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