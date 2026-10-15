Adapti, Inc. and Ballengee Group Athletes Achieve Significant Accomplishments

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / Adapti, Inc. (OTCID:ADTI), a company developing AI technology to integrate sports and influencer management, today announced that several of their athletes had significant accomplishments recently.

Alec Burleson led Major League Baseball in RBI with 116, becoming the first Cardinals player to do so since Joe Torre in 1971. It is the most for a left-handed hitting Cardinal since Stan Musial in 1954.

Trey Wingenter signed an extension for 2027 with the Saitama Seibu Lions on Japan's Pacific League. Trey has pitched for the Padres, Tigers, Red Sox, and Cubs. In 2025 and 2026 with Seibu he had a combined ERA of 1.68 with 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Hunter Gaddis of the Cleveland Guardians recorded his 100th career hold on September 24, 2026, his 32nd of the season, which ranks 3rd in MLB this season.

Brody Hopkins made his MLB debut on September 13, 2026. He recorded his first big league strikeout while throwing 12 pitches over 99.7 MPH. He is the top ranked pitching prospect for the Rays according to MLB Pipeline. He was drafted in 2023 out of Winthrop University.

Cade Winquest made his MLB debut on August 29, 2026 for the St. Louis Cardinals. He pitched two scoreless innings, striking out two batters.

Brett Callahan made his MLB debut on August 16, 2026 for the Detroit Tigers. He became the first Tigers player to triple in his first Major League plate appearance in 114 years, after Ed Irwin in May 1912.

Trey Gibson, the Baltimore Orioles top pitching prospect, pitched five innings for the Norfolk Tides, the Orioles Triple-A affiliate, on September 18. He allowed two hits and had nine strikeouts while allowing one run. He is expected to be a legitimate candidate for a spot in the starting rotation in 2027. The Orioles recalled Gibson on September 23, 2026, and he delivered a quality start, allowing three hits and two walks over 6? scoreless innings and striking out seven.

Davis Daniel signed a contract with the KT Wiz in the Korean Baseball Organization. He was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in the 2019 draft and made his Major League Baseball debut in 2023 and has since played for the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds.

Ballengee Group is a full-service baseball agency representing over 50 athletes in Major League Baseball and almost 200 professional athletes. The Company continues to expand on the steady growth it has enjoyed since its founding in 2014.

For more information about Adapti, Inc., please visit www.adapti.io

About Adapti

Adapti, Inc. (OTCID:ADTI) leverages advanced AI technology to match products and brands with optimal influencers, using proprietary data analytics to drive superior marketing results. Adapti aims to build a global platform where data is an asset, efficiently paired with high-impact influencers.

In July 2025, Adapti acquired the Ballengee Group, a full-service sports agency representing Major League Baseball athletes. The Ballengee Group assists its clients with contract negotiations, marketing deals, public relations, and strategic partnerships, and has guided world champions and global icons throughout their careers.

Adapti plans to roll out a suite of integrated services that blend traditional contract negotiation, and endorsement deals with dynamic social media campaigns, powered by AdaptAI's proprietary "data fingerprint" technology currently in development. This technology will utilize Large Language Models to rapidly adapt to changes in the evolving marketing landscape, maximizing engagement, driving higher ROI for brand partners, and helping athletes grow their platforms.

About The Ballengee Group

The Ballengee Group is a full-service sports agency. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Ballengee Group provides comprehensive representation services including contract negotiations, marketing, branding, content creation, NIL, and post-career support to top Major League Baseball talent. The agency is known for its player-first approach and high-caliber team of experienced agents, lawyers, former players, and industry experts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Adapti, Inc. generally identifies forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar words. These statements are only predictions. Adapti bases these forward-looking statements largely on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends, as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Adapti's control. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Additional risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Adapti undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations

For more information:

Brokers and Analysts

Baystone Group

info@baystonegp.com

410-825-3930

SOURCE: Adapti, Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/adapti-inc.-and-ballengee-group-athletes-achieve-significant-acco-1236948