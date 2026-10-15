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PR Newswire
15.10.2026 15:00 Uhr
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New York Stock Exchange: TGE Value Creative Solutions Celebrates Recent NYSE Listing: NYSE Content Update

TGE Value Creative Solutions Celebrates Recent NYSE Listing: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 15th

  • TGE Value Creative Solutions rings the Opening Bell
    • The firm has a mission to merge with private companies generally in the media or hospitality space.
    • Founder Calvin Choi will join NYSE Live to discuss the firm's current portfolio of companies and next steps for TGE.
  • Alpaca Co-Founder and CEO Yoshi Yokokawa to join NYSE Live
    • The company's push to establish its prime brokerage business was inspired by tokenized stocks.
    • The firm also recently participated in DTCC's tokenized equities pilot.
  • Investors continue to monitor inflation and earnings reports
    • PPI data was released earlier this morning, with economists expecting producer prices to drop slightly to 5.3%.
    • The report comes one day after CPI data came in hotter than expected at 3.7%.
    • Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM), Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW), BNY (NYSE: BNY) and PNC (NYSE: PNC) reported earnings this morning.

Opening Bell
TGE Value Creative Solutions (NYSE: BEBE) celebrates its NYSE listing

Closing Bell
The Headstrong Project celebrates 14 years providing PTSD treatment to veterans

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tge-value-creative-solutions-celebrates-recent-nyse-listing-nyse-content-update-302910096.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.