New York Stock Exchange: TGE Value Creative Solutions Celebrates Recent NYSE Listing: NYSE Content Update

TGE Value Creative Solutions Celebrates Recent NYSE Listing: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 15th

TGE Value Creative Solutions rings the Opening Bell The firm has a mission to merge with private companies generally in the media or hospitality space. Founder Calvin Choi will join NYSE Live to discuss the firm's current portfolio of companies and next steps for TGE.

Alpaca Co-Founder and CEO Yoshi Yokokawa to join NYSE Live The company's push to establish its prime brokerage business was inspired by tokenized stocks. The firm also recently participated in DTCC's tokenized equities pilot.

Investors continue to monitor inflation and earnings reports PPI data was released earlier this morning, with economists expecting producer prices to drop slightly to 5.3%. The report comes one day after CPI data came in hotter than expected at 3.7%. Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM), Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW), BNY (NYSE: BNY) and PNC (NYSE: PNC) reported earnings this morning.



Opening Bell

TGE Value Creative Solutions (NYSE: BEBE) celebrates its NYSE listing

Closing Bell

The Headstrong Project celebrates 14 years providing PTSD treatment to veterans

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

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