Harmony Brings AI Agents to HR, Making Employee Access to HR Services Much Easier

Harmony for HR gives employees one place to ask about benefits, time off, onboarding, and referrals inside Slack and Microsoft Teams, working on top of the HR systems companies already run, including Workday, HiBob, UKG Pro, and SAP SuccessFactors.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / Harmony, the AI platform that gives every employee an always-on expert for workplace support, today announced Harmony for HR, bringing its AI agents to HR teams and the employees they serve. Employees ask HR questions and make HR requests in plain language in Slack or Microsoft Teams, and Harmony answers or completes them instantly, using the company's existing HR systems. Harmony will showcase it at the HR Technology Conference & Expo in Las Vegas, October 20-22.

Employees need HR constantly. When does benefits enrollment close? When does direct deposit land if payday falls on a holiday? How do I refer a friend for an open role? The answers usually live across several systems: a Human Resources Information System (HRIS), a recruiting platform, a learning platform, each with its own login and its own form. Employees go hunting, then give up and message someone on the people team. It adds up fast: in the companies Harmony works with, HR questions make up roughly 15 to 30 percent of all employee requests. The HR team ends up answering the same questions every week, with less time for the work that shapes the employee experience: engagement, development, and growth.

"Employees should not need a map of the HR tech stack to find out how many vacation days they have left," said Nitzan Shapira, co-founder and CEO of Harmony. "Companies have invested in great HR systems. What was missing was an easy way in. Harmony gives every employee one place to ask, in the tools they already use all day, and gives HR teams back the time for the work only people can do."

Harmony for HR gives employees one door to every HR service. Because Harmony already knows each employee's role, location, manager, and details such as their leave balance, answers are personal and correct, not generic. It also acts, not just answers. An employee can request time off and Harmony runs the approval, or refer a candidate from Slack without searching the careers site. Onboarding, where one HR event must set off steps across HR, IT, and facilities, runs from a single request.

Harmony does not replace the HRIS or the Applicant Tracking System (ATS). It is the access and experience layer on top of them, connecting to Workday, HiBob, UKG Pro, SAP SuccessFactors, Ceridian Dayforce, BambooHR, Namely, and the Cornerstone learning platform, and supporting employee referrals into Greenhouse and other recruiting platforms. There is no migration and nothing for HR to rip out.

HR data is the most sensitive in any company, so control is built in. Answers cite their source, and when no source exists, Harmony routes the request to the HR team rather than guessing. Any action on an employee record requires human approval. Sensitive matters such as grievances can be kept out of automation entirely, visibility controls limit who can see each request, and every action is logged. Harmony is SOC 2 and ISO 27001 certified and supports GDPR and HIPAA compliance.

Many customers have already extended Harmony from IT to HR. At Cyera, the cybersecurity company, employees send the HR team roughly 1,200 requests a month, and about two-thirds are now answered instantly. At Mammoth Brands, the people team moved learning and development reimbursements from a shared inbox to a Harmony workflow, with manager and people-team approvals and budget checks built in.

"Harmony took the repetitive questions off my plate. Employees get accurate answers right in Slack, and I only step in when it takes a real human. It's given me hours back every week to focus on our people instead of answering the same question twice," said Sam Amiel, People Ops, Cyera.

Harmony for HR is available today. To see it in action, join the Harmony for HR launch webinar on November 5 at 12:00 PM ET, hosted by Harmony CTO Ran Ribenzaft: m.harmony.io/webinar/harmony-for-hr . Learn more at Harmony.io/HR

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About Harmony

Harmony gives every employee an always-on expert for workplace support, embedded directly in the tools they already use. Deployed inside Slack and Microsoft Teams, Harmony's AI agents draw on a context graph connecting each employee's identity, devices, applications, and work history, resolving requests across IT, HR, finance, procurement, legal, and other enterprise service functions. With more than 100 prebuilt agents that deploy in days, not months, and a 70% no-touch resolution rate, Harmony removes the manual work from enterprise service while enabling internal teams to focus on the problems that require human judgment and expertise. Built for IT, HR, and every team that supports employees, Harmony is redefining how that support is delivered.

Media contact: press@harmony.io

SOURCE: Harmony

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/harmony-brings-ai-agents-to-hr-making-employee-access-to-hr-servi-1236846