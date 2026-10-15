Outcome-ready businesses outperform on customer satisfaction, strategic delivery and speed to value with a clear cultural edge; new Vertage research shows why, and how others can catch up

Three in four enterprises (74%) define significant work around outcomes, but only 15% are ready to deliver it consistently, according to new global research from HR tech leader Vertage. These 'outcome-ready' enterprises report higher customer satisfaction (91% vs. 67%), stronger delivery of strategic goals (86% vs. 65%) and faster conversion of opportunities into value (85% vs. 64%). They also have a cultural edge: 69% of their employees understand their contribution and can adapt how they work, compared with 34% elsewhere.

"AI adoption no longer separates strong businesses from the rest. Outcome readiness does," said Edzard Overbeek, Group CEO of Vertage. "The strongest businesses organize people, partners and AI around a clear result, and they keep human judgment at the center."

The study, The Outcome Economy at Work, draws on 800 enterprise decision-makers and 1,200 workers across six markets, plus in-depth interviews with senior leaders. Its central finding is clear: outcome-based work has gone mainstream, but readiness to deliver it remains rare. The report reveals what separates outcome-ready businesses and offers practical guidance on connecting ownership, systems, culture, technology and workforce decisions to close the gap.

How trailblazers organize and deliver work

The report identifies three dimensions of outcome readiness: structural organizing ownership, investment and decisions around results; operational deploying employees, specialists, partners and AI as one system; and cultural giving people the clarity, trust and authority to adapt.

Outcome-ready businesses plan delivery through one strategy spanning employees, partners, suppliers and AI (57% vs. 40% overall).

They are more likely to measure the full cost of delivering outcomes (55% vs. 31%).

Outcome readiness also means turning AI capacity into a better workforce experience. Yet 71% of decision-makers say AI has increased organizational capacity, compared with 43% of workers a 28-point gap showing that adoption is running ahead of work redesign.

This helps leaders decide whether to build capability in-house, buy it from a partner, access flexible talent or automate with AI.

As one enterprise leader interviewed for the report put it: "I don't care how many people you put on the dance floor the dance needs to look like this." The outcome defines what good looks like; the delivery model can adapt around it.

Why culture makes the difference

Culture turns human capability into advantage. Clarity, trust and permission to use judgment, not technology alone, make the difference. Customer stories show this in practice: one business gave cross-functional teams authority to deliver defined outcomes in 90-day sprints; another made challenging AI output part of the job, helping employees catch errors earlier and improve trust and accuracy.

"Outcome readiness starts with culture," Overbeek said. "People need to understand the result, know where they can challenge and feel trusted to use their judgment. That clarity helps businesses make better choices about how work gets done."

Closing the outcome-readiness gap

Vertage's five-stage diagnostic shows leaders where their business sits on the journey from resource-led to outcome-ready, including the stages in between, and the two or three changes that can move it forward.

Sarah White, founder and managing director of Lemon, an independent strategy and research firm specializing in HR and talent technology, and a contributor to the report, said: "The most important takeaway from this research isn't that only a small percentage of organizations are outcome ready. It's that the vast majority are navigating a fundamental change in how work is organized. No business needs to have the entire future operating model figured out today. What matters is understanding where the gaps exist and beginning to make deliberate changes."

See where your business stands and what to change next. Download the report and use the five-stage outcome-readiness diagnostic here.

The next Vertage report will explore how organizations can protect human advantage as AI reshapes entry-level work, learning, progression and human-AI collaboration.

About Vertage

Vertage's vision is to become the amplification engine that rewires how work gets done. By bringing together the right mix of expert talent and AI, Vertage aims to help people and businesses move faster, think bigger and stay ahead in the intelligence era. Built on decades of workforce expertise, enterprise-grade governance and a global community of 1.5 million specialist talent members across 80 countries, Vertage helps businesses solve talent and delivery challenges with greater speed, intelligence and control. With $10 billion in gross invoice value, Vertage aims to turn insight into action and every engagement into momentum for what comes next.

Research methodology

Opinium Research conducted a 15-minute online survey from July 6-24, 2026, among 800 enterprise decision-makers and 1,200 fixed-term contract workers across the United States, the United Kingdom and Ireland, Australia, India, Belgium and the Netherlands. Decision-makers held C-suite roles or had decision-making responsibility for procurement or technology and worked in businesses with at least 1,000 employees, or at least 2,000 in the United States. The research also included 10 in-depth, 45-minute interviews with senior Vertage client decision-makers responsible for or influencing procurement, technology, workforce strategy, transformation or major project delivery.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261015594355/en/

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