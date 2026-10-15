Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Lexaria Announces Results from Animal Study GLP-1-A26-1

Results highlighted by a 566% improvement in brain absorption of DehydraTECH-CBD

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is pleased to provide the following results from animal study GLP-1-A26-1 (the "Study") that evaluated a number of formulation enhancements using both DehydraTECH-CBD ("DHT-CBD") compositions and DehydraTECH-semaglutide ("DHT-SEMA") glucagon-like peptide-1 ("GLP-1") compositions to explore the potential for additional improved performance, as well as stake new intellectual property ("IP") claims.

Lexaria has already filed 3 new patent applications related to the formulations evaluated in this Study to protect this new IP. As these patent applications are not yet published, we will not be providing full details of all the specific formulations or outcomes at this time.

"We are delighted that certain new formulations in this Study achieved our highest-ever DehydraTECH pharmaceutical-grade relative absorption performance," said Rich Christopher, CEO of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. "These new formulation enhancements should enable Lexaria to achieve even greater performance in the future and help us to stay ahead of competitive oral delivery developments in 2027 and beyond."

DHT-CBD Blood Plasma Results:

The DHT-CBD (ALT1) Study arm provided superior absorption into blood plasma as compared to one of Lexaria's best, pharmaceutical-grade, historical formulations which was used as the reference ("REF") Study arm. In addition, the DHT-CBD (ALT2) and DHT-CBD (ALT3) Study arms also provided strong blood plasma absorption performance albeit lower than both DHT-CBD (ALT1) and REF Study arms. Of note, none of the DHT-CBD ALT Study arms demonstrated statistically significantly (p<0.05) different blood plasma absorption levels from the REF Study arm indicating that any and all of the DHT-CBD ALT Study arm compositions could potentially be viable candidates for future development and commercialization pursuits in place of the REF composition tested.

Treatment

Arm Cmax/D

(ng/mL)/(mg/kg)

mean ± SD AUClast/D

(h*ng/mL)/(mg/kg)

mean ± SD DHT-CBD (REF) 8.65 ± 4.42 31.2 ± 18.5 DHT-CBD (ALT1) 9.30 ± 3.92 34.5 ± 16.3 DHT-CBD (ALT2) 3.74 ± 1.18 19.5 ± 4.03 DHT-CBD (ALT3) 6.28 ± 2.49 28.4 ± 8.87

Cmax/D refers to the dose-adjusted peak blood plasma drug concentration.

AUClast/D refers to the dose-adjusted total drug exposure up to the last measured timepoint in the Study.

DHT-CBD Brain Tissue Results:

Each of the 3 Study arms DHT-CBD (ALT1), DHT-CBD (ALT2), and DHT-CBD (ALT3), delivered superior absorption into brain tissue as compared to the same historical formulation used as the REF. Further, DHT-CBD (ALT2) evidenced a massive 566% improvement in mean brain absorption as compared to the REF arm 8 hours after dosing. This relative increase in brain absorption is greater than what we expected and is worthy of additional investigation. Distribution of specific drugs into brain tissue can empower dramatic improvements of that drug's overall effectiveness.

Treatment

Arm CBD in brain homogenate 8 hours post-dose (ng/g)

mean ± SD CBD in brain homogenate 24 hours post-dose (ng/g)

mean ± SD DHT-CBD (REF) 9.42 ± 1.91 0.00 ± 0.00 DHT-CBD (ALT1) 11.6 ± 4.09 0.00 ± 0.00 DHT-CBD (ALT2) 62.8 ± 34.3 3.55 ± 3.28 DHT-CBD (ALT3) 38.7 ± 17.7 0.00 ± 0.00

DHT-SEMA Blood Plasma Results:

For the DHT-SEMA Study arms, DHT-SEMA (ALT2) was the highest performer, also without any statistically significantly (p<0.05) different blood plasma absorption levels from the REF Study arm, indicating it too could potentially be a viable candidate for future development and commercialization pursuits in place of the REF composition.

It is also important to note that there were some ingredient differences comparing certain of the ALT1, ALT2, and ALT3 formulations used in the DHT-SEMA Study arms versus the DHT-CBD Study arms despite use of the same ALT nomenclature in both cases. This was because Lexaria tested certain prospective formulation enhancement strategies in each case that were tailored to the very different active pharmaceutical ingredients of CBD versus SEMA.

Treatment

Arm Cmax/D

(ng/mL)/(mg/kg)

mean ± SD AUClast/D

(h*ng/mL)/(mg/kg)

mean ± SD DHT-SEMA (REF) 88.7 ± 52.4 270 ± 170 DHT-SEMA (ALT1) 14.0 ± 16.3 44.6 ± 69.3 DHT-SEMA (ALT2) 58.8 ± 77.2 153 ± 189 DHT-SEMA (ALT3) 32.7 ± 25.8 96.3 ± 77.2

DHT-SEMA Brain Tissue Results:

Unfortunately, the DHT-SEMA concentrations in brain tissue were all at levels below the lower limit of quantitation of the bioassay utilized in this Study and, therefore, non-reportable. By comparison, in Lexaria's previous brain biodistribution study, a predominantly higher apparent trend in brain biodistribution was evidenced with a specific DHT-SEMA composition compared to a Rybelsus equivalent SEMA control composition that was tested in that study. However, that brain biodistribution study employed a more sensitive fluorescently tagged SEMA detection bioassay methodology that was not a practical option for the present Study.

Investigatory animal work, such as this Study, is designed to assist the Company in its pursuit of furthering performance enhancements of existing and future potential DHT compositions. Lexaria is very pleased to have apparently made new discoveries, in particular in the area of relative brain absorption with DHT-CBD, and will be considering how to potentially leverage our new learnings and IP; as well as investigate the potential of utilization of those formulation enhancements to other drug categories. Of note, all four instances of discovering DHT ALT compositions that exhibited non-inferiority statistically speaking to the respective REF compositions were important advancements for the Company giving it optionality relative to certain IP strategies it is pursuing to facilitate its commercialization objectives.

About the Study

This Study was designed in part to evaluate innovative alternative formulations to SNAC (salcaprozate sodium) which is currently in use by Novo with their oral Rybelsus and Wegovy tablet products. Lexaria is trying to discover DehydraTECH-compatible formulations with similarity or superiority to SNAC performance enhancements with which we may be able to establish valuable new proprietary IP and an industry alternative to SNAC that could be of value within the keenly competitive GLP-1 sector.

The Study utilized Sprague-Dawley rats with 11 separate Study arms evaluating a number of different novel DHT-CBD and DHT-SEMA compositions relative to certain historical DHT-CBD and DHT-SEMA compositions and also intravenously administered non-DHT CBD and SEMA preparations. Blood samples were taken at multiple timepoints through an 8-24 hour post-dosing period to quantify the pharmacokinetic performance of each composition. In addition, the Study measured drug concentrations in the brain.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp. & DehydraTECH

DehydraTECH is Lexaria's patented drug delivery formulation and processing platform technology which improves the way a wide variety of drugs enter the bloodstream, always through oral delivery. DehydraTECH has repeatedly evidenced the ability to increase bio-absorption, reduce side-effects, and deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 66 patents granted and additional patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Statements as such term is defined under applicable securities laws. These statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements by the Company relating to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, the intended use of proceeds from the offering, the anticipated closing of the offering, the Company's ability to carry out research initiatives, receive regulatory approvals or grants or experience positive effects or results from any research or study. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that the Company will actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements. As such, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the Company include, but are not limited to, market and other conditions, government regulation and regulatory approvals, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition, scientific discovery, the patent application and approval process, potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of products utilizing the DehydraTECH technology, the Company's ability to maintain existing collaborations and realize the benefits thereof, delays or cancellations of planned R&D that could occur related to pandemics or for other reasons, and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company's public announcements and periodic filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR. The Company provides links to third-party websites only as a courtesy to readers and disclaims any responsibility for the thoroughness, accuracy or timeliness of information at third-party websites. There is no assurance that any of Lexaria's postulated uses, benefits, or advantages for the patented and patent-pending technology will in fact be realized in any manner or in any part. No statement herein has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lexaria-associated products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or links to third-party websites contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

George Jurcic - Head of Investor Relations

ir@lexariabioscience.com

Phone: 250-765-6424, ext. 202

SOURCE: Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/lexaria-announces-results-from-animal-study-glp-1-a26-1-1237045