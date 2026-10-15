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ACCESS Newswire
15.10.2026 15:26 Uhr
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A Small Business's Bold Stand: Monbo Group International Brings Its Wrongful Debarment Battle to the Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / Last month, Monbo Group International, a top-performing government advisory company and its affiliate asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in an ongoing legal battle over an alleged illegal debarment by the U.S. Department of the Navy.

In October 2023, the Navy improperly published Monbo's name on a three-year debarment list without following the applicable debarment procedures found in the federal regulations and statutes, according to court documents.

Rather than accept the illegal debarment quietly, Monbo and its affiliate decided to fight back--and now, they have filed a petition with the Supreme Court of the United States asking the Supreme Court to hear their case, which raises important questions about the limits of federal agencies' power.

What is the Issue Before the Supreme Court?

The petition from Monbo and its affiliate challenges key parts of the Navy's debarment case, and points out that "because the Navy failed to follow the applicable debarment procedures found in the federal regulations and statutes, the debarment is deemed void and a nullity."

The Supreme Court reviews only a small fraction of petitions filed each year. But the factors favoring a review in Monbo's case are unusually strong because the Supreme Court is being asked, for the first time, whether a federal agency can debar a business or an individual from government contracting without due process or notice.

The Supreme Court could decide whether to hear the case as early as its next conference cycle.

Whether the Supreme Court takes the case or not, the litigation has already accomplished something valuable: "it has forced a serious public reckoning with illegal debarment activities in the federal government that go against the United States Constitution that most Americans did not know existed, and that almost none of them can justify on the merits," said Dee Monbo.

The question before the Supreme Court is whether the United States Constitution permits the Navy and/or its employees to publish a business's or individual's name on a debarment list without following the applicable debarment procedures in the federal regulations and statutes and without following the Due Process Clause of the United States Constitution. The answer, to a growing number of legal minds on both the left and the right, is plainly "no".

The Monbo case asks the Supreme Court for an injunction against the Navy and to enjoin the Navy officials to remove the references to the debarment from the contracting records of Monbo and its affiliate.

The originating case is Monbo v. U.S. Department of the Navy et al., U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Case Number: 1:24-CV-02547.

###

Contact Information
Media Relations
media@monbogroup.com
+1 410-753-1297

SOURCE: Monbo Group International



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/a-small-businesss-bold-stand-monbo-group-international-brings-it-1236666

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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