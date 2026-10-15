MicroVision, Inc.: MicroVision IRIS Long-Range Lidar Selected by Overland AI for Its Next-Gen IBEX Autonomous Ground Vehicle

REDMOND, WA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in advanced perception solutions for industrial, security and defense, and automotive applications, today announced that its IRIS long-range lidar sensor has been selected by Overland AI, a leader in autonomous ground systems for defense applications, for integration into its recently launched next-generation fully autonomous ground vehicle, IBEX.

As a leading developer of autonomous ground capabilities built to perform in demanding mission environments, Overland AI's IBEX boasts a payload capacity of 2,000 pounds and can drive at speeds over 35 mph in full autonomy. Overland AI is the first ground autonomy company to prime a production contract for the U.S. military.

With long-range detection, high-resolution perception, and a compact architecture, MicroVision's IRIS sensor bolsters the perception capabilities of the IBEX in demanding operating environments. IRIS integrates the detailed environmental data autonomous systems need to navigate dynamic terrain safely and effectively. Its solid-state design enables reliable performance in off-road conditions, while its use of a 1550 nm wavelength makes it invisible to night vision goggles, providing a critical advantage in combat environments.

"We're thrilled that IRIS was selected by Overland AI for the newest addition to its industry-leading line of AGVs," said Glen DeVos, CEO of MicroVision. "The selection of IRIS for Overland's IBEX vehicle underscores the capability and readiness of our sensor to reliably perform in the most challenging defense environments."

"IRIS supports our mission to advance autonomous ground capabilities with reliable perception technology suited to demanding operational environments," said Greg Okopal, co-founder and chief operating officer of Overland AI. "When developing mission-ready technology for harsh environments, the reliability and performance of all system components is critical."

This announcement reflects MicroVision's continued expansion into the security & defense market, where lidar can provide critical perception capabilities for autonomous vehicles, robotics, perimeter security, and other applications operating in demanding environments where accuracy, range, and reliability are essential.

About Overland AI

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Overland AI builds autonomous land systems to defend the United States and its allies. The company is filling a capability gap with off-road autonomy that takes on the critical tasks that put humans at greatest risk. Overland AI products span the full stack across autonomy software, the sensors and control systems that enable perception and maneuver, and in-house manufacturing to deliver autonomous assets rapidly and at scale.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is defining the next generation of lidar-based perception solutions for industrial, security & defense, and automotive markets. As the industry moves beyond proof of concept toward value, deployment, and commercialization, MicroVision delivers integrated hardware and software solutions designed for real-world performance, automotive-grade reliability, and economic scalability. With engineering centers in the U.S. and Germany, MicroVision leads the industry in depth and breadth of its portfolio, with both short- and long-range lidar solutions, featuring solid-state sensors with varying wavelengths, advanced sensor architectures, design-to-cost engineering, and open software solutions.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microvision/.

MicroVision, MicroVision HALO, IRIS, MOVIA, MOSAIK, and SENTINEL are trademarks of MicroVision, Inc., and SCANTINEL is a trademark of Scantinel GmbH, in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

MVIS@darrowir.com

Media Contact

Heidi Davidson - For MicroVision

heidi@galvanizeworldwide.com

(914) 441-6862

SOURCE: MicroVision, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/microvision-iris-long-range-lidar-selected-by-overland-ai-for-its-1237093