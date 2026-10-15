Ladera Resort's Dasheene Restaurant in St. Lucia Earns a 2026 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award

Open to visitors as well as resort guests, Dasheene looks across the UNESCO-recognized Pitons from a ridge roughly 1,000 feet above the Caribbean.

SOUFRIÈRE, LC / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / Dasheene , the flagship restaurant at Ladera Resort , has received a 2026 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award. Tripadvisor gives the award to restaurants, hotels and attractions that consistently earn strong reviews from travelers and rank within the top 10% of listings on its platform. Dasheene serves lunch and dinner to visitors from across St. Lucia as well as to resort guests.

The restaurant sits on Ladera's volcanic ridge, roughly 1,000 feet above the Caribbean between Gros Piton and Petit Piton. The dining room is open-air and faces the Pitons directly, and in the evening the sun goes down behind them. Ladera is the only resort inside the Pitons Management Area, which UNESCO inscribed as a World Heritage Site in 2004.

Executive Chef Nigel Mitchell runs a farm-to-table kitchen that draws on produce grown on the property and by farmers nearby. Fodor's lists Dasheene among its Fodor's Choice restaurants in Soufrière and along the island's southwest coast.

Ladera began in 1982 as a restaurant and a villa, built by the American architect John DiPol on a former cocoa estate. The resort reopened in November 2025 after a whole-property refesh, and Dasheene, long its only restaurant, now anchors a dining program of six venues.

"We cook St. Lucian food for people sitting in front of the Pitons, and we want the plate to be as much a part of the evening as the view," said Nigel Mitchell, Executive Chef, Ladera Resort. "This award comes from the people who sat down and ate with us, resort guests and visitors from all over the island. We call Ladera the most romantic place on earth, and for a lot of couples, dinner on this terrace is where that starts."

For occasions, the Wine Room of Dasheene holds more than 170 wines and offers the Chef's Tasting Menu and the Wine Tasting Experience, both booked separately from the resort rate. Proposals are arranged at Dasheene, in the Wine Room, or over a private dinner served in a suite or on the pool deck.

Breakfast at Dasheene is reserved for resort guests. Visitors staying elsewhere on the island, including yacht arrivals, can book lunch or dinner, take sunset drinks at the T'cholit Lounge and spend a day at the lévé Wellness & Spa. Dinner is served from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Ladera also holds One MICHELIN Key in the MICHELIN Guide's 2026 hotel selection , a distinction it first received in 2025.

About Ladera

Ladera welcomes lovers, explorers and adventurers to its paradise in the Piton mountains. Ladera is the only St. Lucia resort built on the UNESCO site in the heart of the Pitons. The 37-Suites-and-Villas property submerged in nature pioneered the three-wall design, open to nature and the Pitons. Ladera is St. Lucia, with an award-winning restaurant reflecting the flavors of the island, a warm, local staff, a forested setting with hiking trails through the mountains, the new lévé Wellness & Spa making use of local plants and minerals in body and facial treatments and an artist studio supporting local talent.

Media Contact

Carrie Culpepper

Founder, PEPR CLUB

carrie@peprclub.com

SOURCE: Ladera Resort

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/ladera-resorts-dasheene-restaurant-in-st.-lucia-earns-a-2026-tripadvisor-travelers-choice-aw-1237135