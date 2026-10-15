Opsin Raises $21M to Keep AI Agents on Task and Out of Trouble

Backed by SYN Ventures and Race Capital, Opsin combines experience from former Abnormal Security leaders to give enterprises visibility and control over AI agents as they gain access and autonomy.

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / Opsin, the AI governance and security platform built to detect and contain AI agent misbehavior, today announced raising $21 million in funding led by SYN Ventures and Race Capital to help enterprises securely adopt AI agents at scale. As companies increasingly deploy goal-oriented AI agents, incidents of agents going rogue are becoming more common. Opsin gives companies a way to keep tabs on how their agents are operating and quickly catch when behaviors deviate from their intended purpose.

Goal-oriented AI agents are systems designed to independently take a series of actions to complete an assigned task, rather than simply respond to individual prompts. These agents are built to pursue a goal and can take extreme or unauthorized actions to achieve it, even when those actions create serious security risks, expose sensitive data, bypass company controls, or disrupt critical systems. The risk is particularly acute when agents are given broad permissions with limited human oversight. In an analysis of AI agent activity across enterprise customers, Opsin found that 93% of misaligned tools connected to agents had full, unrestricted access to the systems they were connected to. Just 1 in 200 required human approval before taking action, giving agents significant freedom to act without human intervention.

Opsin has created an integrated platform that gives security teams visibility, context, and control over AI agents built by employees across Microsoft Copilot, Claude, ChatGPT Enterprise, Gemini, and other enterprise-approved AI tools. The platform connects an agent's purpose, permissions, data access, tools, and activity to build a complete, contextual picture of how and why it operates. This allows security teams to identify when access or behavior falls outside what is appropriate for a specific agent, prioritize significant risks, and address issues at the source before they become security incidents.

"We've already seen what can happen when AI agents go off course, and the stakes will only get higher as they become a bigger part of how enterprises operate," said James Pham, co-founder and CEO of Opsin Security. "We're moving toward a world where employees supervise teams of agents that work across an enterprise's data, knowledge, and systems, with increasing authority to act on their behalf. In that environment, knowing what an agent has permission to access isn't enough. Security needs to understand what the agent is trying to do, who is behind it, what data it is using, and how its actions connect to the broader workflow. That's the shift Opsin is building for."

Opsin was founded by MIT alumnus James Pham, cybersecurity veteran Oz Wasserman, and longtime engineering leader Jeremy Mailen. Pham and Wasserman first worked together at Abnormal Security, where they saw firsthand the challenges of securing increasingly intelligent systems, before teaming up with Mailen to build Opsin around the emerging security risks created by AI.

"AI agents are gaining access and authority to act on critical systems, creating a security problem enterprises haven't faced before," said Alfred Chuang, General Partner at Race Capital. "James and Oz bring firsthand experience from Abnormal Security, and together with Jeremy have assembled a team with deep expertise in detecting complex threats. Opsin connects what an agent is supposed to do with what it actually does helping enterprises spot dangerous behavior and address it. We backed this team because they have the security experience and technical depth to solve a problem becoming more urgent with every agent deployed. "

"Enterprises are racing to adopt AI agents but there is still a fundamental trust gap around giving them access to sensitive data," said Glenn Chisholm, Partner at SYN Ventures. "Opsin provides enterprises the confidence to embrace AI agents without opening the door to uncontained risks."

Opsin is building for a future in which teams of agents act on an enterprise's collective knowledge, data, and processes. As agents take on greater responsibility and become more embedded in how work gets done, Opsin aims to provide the security foundation beneath that shift, protecting businesses as agents work across applications, processes, and platforms.

Opsin already serves nearly 20 enterprise customers, including Culligan, Barry-Wehmiller, Wellstar Health System, and UiPath, across industries including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, and other regulated sectors. With the new funding, Opsin will expand its platform in pursuit of its goal to give enterprises the visibility and control they need to ensure their AI agents behave as intended.

About Opsin

Opsin is an AI-native governance and security platform built to help enterprises securely adopt AI agents at scale across workforce approved AI platforms. Founded by James Pham, Oz Wasserman, and Jeremy Mailen, Opsin connects identity, agent, data, tool, behavioral, and intent context to give security teams visibility into what AI agents can access, what they're intended to do, and when their behavior deviates from that purpose. The platform helps organizations discover AI agents, identify oversharing and excessive access, prioritize risk, and enforce security controls across enterprise AI environments.

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SOURCE: Opsin

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/opsin-raises-21m-to-keep-ai-agents-on-task-and-out-of-trouble-1236364