Selection recognizes Tanium's role in advancing security in the era of AI as organizations work to detect and fix vulnerabilities faster than adversaries can exploit them

Tanium, a leader in Autonomous IT, today announced it has been selected as a testing partner for Microsoft's Codename MDASH, a multi-model agentic security system.

Tanium is among a select set of customers chosen to participate in the limited private preview of a system that uses more than 100 specialized AI agents across an ensemble of models to use a multi-agent, multi-model approach to identify and validate potential code vulnerabilities, complementing traditional static analysis by surfacing complex logic, authorization, and cross-file issues that rule-based tools can miss. As a testing partner, Tanium's feedback and expertise in AI and Autonomous IT are informing the development of MDASH capabilities.

"Our customers build their IT and security programs on Tanium, so the security of what we ship is critical for us," said Christian Hunt, Chief of Engineering at Tanium. "We quickly recognized how AI is accelerating how technology companies build and secure software and have been applying frontier model capabilities across our software development lifecycle. Being selected to test Codename MDASH lets us push these efforts further, alongside the companies defining what's possible. It's one more reflection of a commitment that has always been non-negotiable for us: earning the trust our customers place in Tanium every day."

As part of the preview, Tanium put the system to work against its own production codebase, then paired MDASH's agentic scanning with additional AI-assisted static and dynamic validation and expert human review before routing confirmed findings directly into its secure development lifecycle. This layered approach reflects how Tanium believes AI should be adopted in security: frontier AI to surface issues at scale, then seasoned security engineers to prove and prioritize them. AI can be a force multiplier for human expertise, not a replacement. This approach is similar to the detect, decide, and remediate discipline Tanium delivers to its customers, applied to Tanium's own software.

"The value isn't just running a scan, it's what you do with what it finds that matters," said Loic Simon, vice president of security at Tanium. "We ran MDASH against Tanium code and put every meaningful finding through our own validation and remediation process. Combining agentic AI with the judgement of our security engineers is how we raise the bar on the software our customers depend on, and it's why we want to help shape tools like MDASH early."

AI powered vulnerability discovery has crossed from research curiosity into production-grade defense at enterprise scale. As AI accelerates both software development and the sophistication of attacks targeting it, code vulnerabilities have become an increasingly critical attack surface. Organizations face pressure to find and fix vulnerabilities faster than adversaries can exploit them, a challenge that pattern-matching static analysis tools were not built to meet. Tanium is applying that same detect, decide, and remediate discipline, at machine speed, to its own software, not just the environments it helps customers secure.

To learn more about the Tanium Autonomous IT Platform, visit the website.

About Tanium

Tanium is the Autonomous IT company. As AI accelerates both innovation and risk, Tanium Atlas, the company's autonomous operating system, puts the full depth of the Tanium Autonomous IT Platform behind every IT and security operator human and agentic. Tanium provides the real-time intelligence, agentic decision-making, and autonomous execution operators needed to detect, decide, and remediate at machine speed across their endpoint estate.

The company is recognized as a Leader in the inaugural 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Management Tools, as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Client Endpoint Management Software for Windows Device Management 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment, and as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Endpoint Management Platforms, Q2 2026.

To learn how Tanium delivers Autonomous IT for Unstoppable Business, visit www.tanium.com and LinkedIn.

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