Datasite Brings AI to the Entire Deal Lifecycle - from Target to Transaction

Grata Intelligence and Datasite Connect allow deal teams to use AI from opportunity discovery through diligence while retaining document-level permissions

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datasite today announced Grata Intelligence and Datasite Connect, two offerings that extend the capabilities of its essential M&A infrastructure by linking private-company discovery with live transaction documents so deal teams can apply AI across the entire M&A process. Together, the products support deal teams as they move from identifying opportunities to executing transactions, while maintaining the permissions and controls required at each stage of their Datasite project.

The launch brings together capabilities Datasite added through its 2025 acquisitions of Grata and Blueflame AI and advances CapVest Partners LLP's previously announced intention to invest $500 million in Datasite's intelligence solutions, organically and through acquisitions.

Grata Intelligence is the agentic M&A workspace that brings together proprietary data, context, and workflows dealmakers need to focus on the right opportunities and execute work across the deal lifecycle so they can get more, better deals done.





is the agentic M&A workspace that brings together proprietary data, context, and workflows dealmakers need to focus on the right opportunities and execute work across the deal lifecycle so they can get more, better deals done. Datasite Connect is designed for enterprise teams working across multiple transactions, allowing authorized users to connect an organization-approved third-party or proprietary AI assistant to live deal content. Existing permissions determine what the AI can retrieve. Full deal documents remain secure inside Datasite projects.





The need for controlled AI workflows is growing as dealmakers seek to use AI without compromising sensitive transaction data. A March 2026 survey shows that senior dealmakers and C-suite executives expect agentic AI maturity in post-deal integration and value capture to grow by 72%.

Connecting discovery with deal execution

"The goal was never to build stand-alone products," said Rusty Wiley, CEO and President of Datasite. "By combining Datasite's M&A platform with Grata's market data and Blueflame AI, Datasite can support dealmakers from opportunity through execution."

For example, a corporate development team or investor can use Grata Intelligence to build a target list, review company profiles and signals, and investigate candidates with Blueflame AI. If a candidate advances, authorized users can connect to the deal's Datasite data room and query live documents during diligence without leaving Grata Intelligence. Alternatively, an authorized investor can use Datasite Connect to query the same data room through its own approved AI assistant. In both workflows, each user's data room permissions determine what content can be retrieved, ensuring security and audit trails throughout the workflow.

"Deal teams shouldn't have to change how they work to benefit from AI," said Andrew Bocskocsky, Chief Product Officer at Datasite. "Customers can use integrated intelligence within Grata or connect their own approved AI tools to active transactions, choosing the option that works best for them."

In both workflows, Datasite applies existing project permissions to determine what content each user and approved AI tool can retrieve.

"AI works best when it starts with the right data, context, and permissions," said Raj Bakhru, Chief Technology Officer at Datasite. "We designed these layers to work together so teams can analyze relevant, permissioned information and close more deals faster."

Grata Intelligence is available now and Datasite Connect will be available on November 4, 2026.

About Datasite

Datasite is the essential infrastructure for M&A. It helps companies, investors, and advisors find opportunities, manage complex transactions, and make better decisions. Products include market intelligence, secure data rooms, and digital boardrooms, assisted by a team of global experts available 24/7. Native AI flows through these capabilities to help dealmakers inform strategy, transact efficiently, and decide with confidence. With more than 50 years of experience, Datasite delivers many of the world's largest and most complex deals. Learn more at www.datasite.com.

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