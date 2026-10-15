dlivrd Technologies Inc: FULFLLD Partners with Houston TX Hot Chicken as Restaurant Enters Growth Phase

Partnership arrives as Houston TX Hot Chicken prepares to launch in the UK and expand its franchise footprint

GLENSIDE, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / FULFLLD, a dispatch and delivery execution platform and part of the dlivrd Technologies portfolio, today announced a partnership with Houston TX Hot Chicken to manage the restaurant's catering deliveries.

Before the partnership, Houston TX Hot Chicken relied on salaried employees to handle catering deliveries, pulling staff away from in-restaurant responsibilities to get orders out the door. FULFLLD's dispatch and routing technology now handles those runs directly, freeing Houston TX Hot Chicken's team to focus on the restaurant.

"Catering orders were pulling from the people off the line at exactly the wrong moments," said Barrie Arnold, Vice President of FULFLLD. "FULFLLD lets Houston TX Hot Chicken hand off those deliveries entirely, so their staff can stay focused on the restaurant instead of driving."

Houston TX Hot Chicken currently operates 8 corporate-owned locations alongside more than 20 franchise locations, and is preparing to launch in the United Kingdom. FULFLLD's dispatch model is built to scale with Houston TX Hot Chicken, becoming a delivery partner it can lean on further as new locations open.

About FULFLLD

FULFLLD, a dlivrd Technologies company, is a dispatch and fleet management platform built for brands. The platform helps catering, foodservice, and multi-location restaurant brands manage in-house drivers, integrate external delivery providers, and maintain full brand control with real-time tracking, route optimization, and a single dashboard across every delivery channel. Learn more at www.fulflld.com .

About Houston TX Hot Chicken

Houston TX Hot Chicken is a fast-growing restaurant brand known for its bold flavors, signature hot chicken, and crave-worthy menu. Built around delivering a memorable guest experience, the brand combines quality ingredients with a modern take on the classic hot chicken concept.

Media Contact

Barrie Arnold, Vice President of FULFLLD

barrie.arnold@fulflld.com

SOURCE: dlivrd Technologies Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/correction-fulflld-partners-with-houston-tx-hot-chicken-as-restau-1237050