Mildef Group AB: MilDef estimates that sales and earnings for the third quarter of 2026 significantly exceed market expectations

MilDef today announces that the company's preliminary sales and earnings for the third quarter of 2026 are expected to significantly exceed market expectations.

The strong development during the quarter was mainly driven by a high delivery rate as a result of capacity investments made. The investments have strengthened operational efficiency and enabled a more consistent delivery flow over the year than has historically been the case.

According to the company's preliminary assessment, sales for the third quarter amount to approximately SEK 825 million (540), corresponding to organic growth of approximately 53 percent. At the end of the third quarter, the remaining delivery value in the order book for the remainder of 2026 was estimated at approximately SEK 920 million.

Operating profit (EBITA) is estimated to be between SEK 175 million and SEK 180 million (84.6), corresponding to an EBITA margin of approximately 21 percent (15.7). The improved profitability is mainly attributable to the increased sales and operational leverage in the company's business model.

At the same time, preliminary reporting indicates that order intake is expected to amount to approximately SEK 2,000-2,100 million (907), corresponding to an increase of approximately 130 percent compared to the same period last year.

Free cash flow is estimated to amount to approximately SEK -115 million (-53.1). Free cash flow was negatively impacted by increased working capital, mainly related to inventory build-up prior to deliveries in the fourth quarter and increased accounts receivables driven by higher sales volumes.

The figures presented in this press release are preliminary.

MilDef will publish its full interim report for the third quarter 2026 on October 22, 2026 at 08.00 a.m. CEST.

For more information, please contact:

Daniel Ljunggren, CEO & President

Phone: +46 70 668 00 15

Email: daniel.ljunggren@mildef.com



Olof Engvall, Head of IR & Communications

Phone: +46 735 41 45 73

Email: olof.engvall@mildef.com

MilDef - WE ARMOR IT.

MilDef provides rugged IT solutions, systems integration and services for the defense industry. Our systems are proven in real conditions and built to stand firm in every detail. We safeguard more than equipment, we safeguard the mission itself. MilDef was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2021.

This information is information that MilDef Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-15 15:50 CEST.

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