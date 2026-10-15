KRH London Markets Limited, a specialist broker operating in the international insurance market, today announced the recognition by Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's of the latest group of Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to complete techrug's Digital Forensics Incident Response Certification Program.

The program is designed to help eligible MSPs strengthen cyber incident response readiness for businesses.

Offered by a global leader in information security training, the training covers common intrusion and attack methods used against MSPs and their clients, credential and account compromise, exploitation of public-facing applications, phishing and spear-phishing, abuse of trusted relationships, suspicious file types used to gain system access, business email compromise incidents, Windows network compromises, log collection and analysis, and incident response challenge exercises.

This quarter, Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's, recognize the following Managed Service Providers:

Eastern Data of Virginia Inc. dba Eastern Data Virginia Beach, VA

Lakes Region Computer LLC Center Harbor, NH

Heart of Texas Network Consultants Waco, TX

Nexus IT Solutions LLC Longview, TX

KDA Tech Solutions, LLC Reading, PA

RMON Networks, Inc Hampstead, NH

Mazaroth IT Solutions, Inc Newport Beach, CA

GeekBox IT, LLC Greensboro, NC

Just Solutions, Inc Fairport, NY

ComResource, Inc Columbus, OH

ne Digital, Inc Miami, FL

Uptime Computer Service, Inc Brea, CA

Big Water Technologies Corp Southfield, MI

ForSynse, LLC Plant City, FL

The completion of this training reflects techrug, and Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's, continued commitment to connect cyber insurance, technology providers, and incident response in a practical way that benefits all involved.

About techrug

techrug is a Coverholder at Lloyds of London. As the largest, all-around solution for the MSP community in the USA, techrug works with IT Service Providers to solve a myriad of issues centered around:

Comprehensive Cyber Liability Errors Omissions Insurance

- Enterprise Sales Training

- GRC Training

- Attorney Drafted Templates

- Foundational Legal Documents Approved By A Law Firm Specializing In The Technology Sector

- Internationally Recognized Cybersecurity training

- Lloyd's of London Panel List Opportunities

- Risk Management Services

- Health Insurance

- CFO Advisory Services

TechMal (Technology Malpractice) is a Cyber Liability Errors Omissions Insurance policy in place with IT Service Providers. CyberBreach is a standalone Cyber policy in place with clients of our IT Service Providers.

For more information, visit www.techrug.com

About KRH London Markets Limited

KRH London Markets Limited is a specialist broker operating in the international insurance market. KRH is the vital bridge between clients and the underwriting syndicates at Lloyd's of London.

For more information, visit www.krhbrokers.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261014850810/en/

Contacts:

Philipp Kunath

KRH London Markets Limited

pk@krhbrokers.com