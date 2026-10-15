New capabilities deliver agentic travel and expense management in Slack collaboration software, expand global card issuing, and simplify guest reimbursement

Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN), the global AI-powered business travel and expense platform, unveiled a new set of capabilities and product updates at Navigate Europe, its flagship customer conference. The updates bring Navan into more workplace tools, expand card issuing to new currencies, and simplify guest reimbursement, all while giving businesses greater visibility and control.

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"Business never stands still. Our customers are constantly expanding and expecting more value, which is why we continue to innovate and elevate every part of the employee experience," said Michael Riegel, Chief Customer Officer at Navan. "We've spent years building the global technology infrastructure and expertise to make travel and expense work better. These new capabilities will support more users in more ways than ever before, all from one connected platform that moves as fast as they do."

Navan Enters the Chat with Agentic Travel and Expense Management in Slack

Navan showcased its rollout of agentic travel and expense management in Slack collaboration software. The new connection now gives travelers a faster, more natural way to search, book, and manage business travel directly within their everyday workflow, while providing admins conversational access to detailed insights on their travel and expense programs.

Powered by Navan's platform, users can move from discussing a trip to organizing it without missing a beat, while companies retain their policy controls and oversight. For example, a traveler could ask to get to Paris for an important conference (like Navigate Europe) and move from options to a confirmed itinerary all in the same thread. They can also access Navan's full support capabilities directly within chat, from AI-powered assistance to human agents.

The ability to use Navan in Slack collaboration software advances the vision behind Navan Anywhere by bringing Navan's agents and platform into more everyday workplace tools. Additional channels and capabilities are coming soon, including expense support for users and dedicated admin approval workflows.

More Local Currencies, One Global Spend Program

Finance teams can now manage more of their global spend through Navan Payments, with local card issuing expanded to support five additional currencies: Australian dollars, Canadian dollars, Danish kroner, Swedish kronor, and Polish zloty.

With this expansion, Navan now supports 15 issuing currencies across the globe, enabling more businesses and employees to spend and settle payments in their local currency through a single card program, without the added cost of foreign exchange fees or the complexity of managing intercompany transfers. Multinational businesses can bring more of their global spend under consistent oversight without relying on separate regional card solutions.

Simplifying Expenses

Navan also announced Guest Expenses, which will bring reimbursement into its unified guest travel experience. Whether flying in an interview candidate or inviting a client to an important meeting, companies will be able to manage guest travel and reimbursement through one controlled workflow.

Invited non-employees will be able to submit expenses and track reimbursements from Navan, while administrators can set dedicated guest policies, with guest spend clearly identified during review, in reports, and in exports. Guest Expenses are expected to be rolled out in the coming months.

The company also outlined new ways to manage everyday expenses:

European Expense Chat Improvements : Now further supporting travelers with receipt itemization, mileage, tax handling, and per diem support.

: Now further supporting travelers with receipt itemization, mileage, tax handling, and per diem support. Expense via SMS : Navan's AI expense agent will soon be able to prompt travelers via SMS to attach missing receipts, provide expense details like custom fields or participants, and confirm when everything is ready. The agent draws on a traveler's unique context to intelligently guide each conversation.

: Navan's AI expense agent will soon be able to prompt travelers via SMS to attach missing receipts, provide expense details like custom fields or participants, and confirm when everything is ready. The agent draws on a traveler's unique context to intelligently guide each conversation. Video and Voice-based Expenses: Travelers will soon be able to create and submit out-of-pocket expenses by pointing their phone's camera at a receipt and describing it aloud, while Navan captures the details via video and fills in the expense fields.

Together, these updates make it easier for users to book travel while helping businesses better manage expenses by keeping every trip and transaction connected. Learn more about the latest from Navigate Europe 2026: http://navan.com/blog/navan-product-news-navigate-paris

About Navan

Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN) is the global AI-powered business travel and expense platform that makes travel easy for travelers. From finding flights and hotels, to automating expense reconciliation, with 24/7 support along the way, Navan delivers an intuitive experience travelers love and finance teams rely on. See how Navan customers benefit and learn more at navan.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "will," or similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include the risks described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Navan's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on September 10, 2026, as they may be updated by Navan's subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, Navan undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements.

Slack is a trademark and service mark of Slack Technologies, Inc., registered in the U.S. and in other countries.

Copyright 2023 Slack Technologies, LLC.

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Contacts:

Investor Relations: investors@navan.com

Media: press@navan.com