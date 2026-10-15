Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
15.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Verve Group Media SE
|Ten Earlsfort Terrace
|D02 T380 Dublin 2
|Ireland
|Internet:
|www.verve.com
|LEI Code:
|391200UIIWMXRLGARB95
|End of News
|EQS News Service
107552 15.10.2026 CET/CEST
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