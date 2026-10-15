Fincantieri, a global leader in high-complexity shipbuilding, is accelerating the transformation of its shipyards through the integration of advanced robotics, Physical AI, and next-generation automation systems, to make production processes increasingly efficient, safe, and competitive.

This is the vision behind BOOST² The Shipyard of the Future, the industrial innovation program launched by the Group three years ago to identify, develop, and integrate new technologies into its production processes. The program includes almost $100 million in investment across the global network during the 2026-2030 Industrial Plan period

The BOOST² initiative has involved more than 450 Fincantieri employees across 13 shipyards globally, including Fincantieri Marinette Marine and the Wisconsin System of Shipyards, ensuring the operational needs of the shipyards are the key focus as new production solutions are developed.

Pierroberto Folgiero, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Fincantieri, stated: "The next frontier of industrial competitiveness is bringing artificial intelligence into the physical world, integrating it with robotics and the expertise embedded in our manufacturing operations. Through BOOST², we have laid the foundations for embedding new technologies into our processes and have already introduced the first solutions into our shipyards. Today, the challenge is to accelerate their industrial deployment and adoption at scale, turning innovation into greater productivity, safety, and quality. Our ambition is to build the shipyard of the future, where people and intelligent technologies work side by side, further strengthening Fincantieri's industrial and technological leadership."

Physical AI is at the heart of the program. It enables intelligent systems to interact with the physical world, and collaborative robotics, with applications designed to support people in carrying out the most complex tasks. These technologies are complemented by Digital Twin solutions for the digital management of shipyard assets and processes, Smart Supply Chain systems, additive manufacturing, and automated solutions for industrial equipment. The objective is to progressively integrate them into operational workflows, without slowing down on-going production, and strengthen the connection between design, planning, and production.

In parallel, Fincantieri is expanding its engagement with leading innovation ecosystems through initiatives such as the upcoming Dual-Use Hackathon, which will be held in Silicon Valley later this week. The hackathon, the latest in the series, is aimed at identifying and accelerating the adoption of the most promising technologies for the shipyard of the future.

The initial phase of the BOOST² program focused on technology scouting and experimentation. This new phase, presented this week at the Castellammare di Stabia shipyard in Italy, is geared towards accelerating the transition from innovation to industrial deployment, supporting the adoption of new solutions in day-to-day operations and their rolling them out across the Group's shipyards.

Collaboration with the global innovation ecosystem plays a key role in the process. Fincantieri identifies and selects technology partners in Italy and internationally, through its Open Innovation strategy, including SMEs and start-ups, to develop and tailor solutions to the specific needs of the shipbuilding industry. The direct involvement of people and production teams helps drive rapid field testing, accelerating adoption, and ensuring that technologies can be scaled and replicated across different manufacturing environments.

Through BOOST², Fincantieri continues its transformation journey, focusing on consolidating the solutions already introduced, accelerating their deployment, and bringing new applications to maturity. This evolution combines investment, collaboration with technology partners, and the direct involvement of shipyards, with the goal of making innovation a structural driver of competitiveness for the Group.

Fincantieri is one of the world's largest shipbuilding groups, the only player active in all high complexity marine industry sectors. The Group is a leader in the construction of cruise ships, naval and offshore vessels, and stands out for its extensive experience in the development of underwater solutions, thanks to its integrated industrial structure capable of managing and coordinating all activities related to the commercial, defense, and dual-use sectors. It holds a strong presence in key markets also thanks to the internalization of high value-added, distinctive technologies; it is also a leader in sustainable innovation and in the digital transformation of the shipbuilding sector. The company is active in the field of mechatronics, electronics, and digital naval systems, as well as in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and marine interiors solutions. It also offers a wide range of after-sales services, including logistic support and fleet assistance. With over 230 years of history and more than 7,000 ships built, Fincantieri is a global player with a production network of 18 shipyards worldwide and over 24,000 employees; It maintains its know-how, expertise and management centers in Italy, where it directly employs approximately 13,000 workers and creates around 90,000 indirect jobs.

www.fincantieri.com

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