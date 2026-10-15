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ACCESS Newswire
15.10.2026 17:02 Uhr
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Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft's TAG Software Group Acquires Positive Solutions, a UK Provider of Healthcare and Pharmacy Software

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian company specializing in the acquisition and long-term development of vertical market software businesses, today announced the acquisition of Positive Solutions Limited ("Positive Solutions"), a UK-based provider of pharmacy management and point-of-sale software for community pharmacies. The acquisition was completed through TAG Software Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Valsoft.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Adlington, UK, Positive Solutions provides integrated software that community pharmacies use to dispense medicine and run their retail operations. Its core products, Analyst PMR (patient medication record) and Analyst EPoS (electronic point of sale), support pharmacies ranging from single-site locations to large corporations. The company serves more than 2,500 sites across England, Scotland, and Wales.

With this acquisition, TAG Software Group strengthens Valsoft's presence in UK healthcare software, adding a pharmacy and care platform it will support and invest in for the long term.

"We are pleased to partner with Positive Solutions. The business has built a strong reputation for delivering mission-critical software to the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, and we look forward to supporting the team through its next phase of growth and innovation," said Costa Tagalakis, Managing Partner at TAG Software Group.

"This deal represents a significant and exciting opportunity for Positive Solutions. Over the past 30 years, it has grown to be a business that is trusted by thousands of healthcare professionals, and with Valsoft's support it will accelerate its growth while continuing to deliver the high standards of service and innovation," said William Sanders, International Development Director at Mawdsleys, the former parent company of Positive Solutions.

Positive Solutions will continue to operate autonomously, with its leadership team and employees remaining in place and no changes to day-to-day operations for customers and suppliers. As part of the Valsoft ecosystem, the company will join TAG Software Group, one of Valsoft's decentralized operating entities, benefiting from shared expertise, operational support, and long-term investment, while preserving its entrepreneurial culture and strong customer focus.

Valsoft was represented internally by David Felicissimo (General Counsel), Oliver Gray (Associate General Counsel, International M&A), and Elisa Marcon (Senior Corporate Paralegal). Positive Solutions was represented by Trowers & Hamlins. Bamburgh Capital served as Positive Solutions' financial advisor.

About Positive Solutions

Positive Solutions Limited is a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions, delivering software and services that support pharmacies and healthcare organisations across the UK. For more than 30 years, the company has helped healthcare professionals improve efficiency, enhance patient care and navigate an evolving healthcare landscape.

For more information, please visit: www.positive-solutions.co.uk

About TAG Software Group

TAG Software Group acquires, enhances, and grows mission-critical software companies. As part of Valsoft Corporation, TAG provides a permanent home for vertical market software businesses, offering long-term partnerships that protect founders' legacies, employees, and customers. Through its decentralized model and in-house expertise across M&A, technology, AI, marketing, and operations, TAG supports companies in unlocking new growth, entering new markets, and serving customers more effectively at scale.

For more information, please visit: www.tagsoftwaregroup.com

About Valsoft

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical solutions in their respective niches. Valsoft's strategy is to invest for the long term, enabling businesses to benefit from global expertise, shared best practices, and a decentralized structure that allows them to retain their entrepreneurial spirit while achieving sustainable growth.

For more information, please visit: www.valsoftcorp.com

Media Contact

Communications and Public Relations Valsoft Corporation
communications@valsoftcorp.com

SOURCE: Valsoft Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/valsofts-tag-software-group-acquires-positive-solutions-a-uk-pro-1237198

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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