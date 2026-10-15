Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Crane Market Size to Reach USD 43.78 Billion by 2031, Driven by Rising Construction and Infrastructure Development, Says Mordor Intelligence

Crane Market Size to Reach USD 43.78 Billion by 2031, Driven by Rising Construction and Infrastructure Development, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the crane market size is expected to grow from USD 35.82 billion in 2026 to USD 43.78 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.10% during the forecast period. Rising investments in public infrastructure, large-scale construction projects, and renewable energy installations are supporting demand for cranes across different applications. Government-funded transportation projects, industrial development, and private construction initiatives are creating opportunities for equipment manufacturers and rental providers. The expansion of wind and solar energy facilities is also increasing the need for specialized lifting equipment. In addition, the adoption of electric and hybrid cranes, along with telematics and fleet management systems, is helping operators improve equipment utilization, reduce downtime, and manage operating costs.

Crane Market Trends and Drivers

Growth in Renewable Energy Installations: The expansion of renewable energy projects is creating new opportunities in the crane market, particularly for equipment used in offshore wind farms and large-scale solar installations. Wind energy developments require specialized cranes to install heavy turbine components, while solar projects depend on mobile cranes for handling equipment and support structures. Growing investment in clean energy is also increasing the need for lifting solutions for maintenance, repairs, and component replacement. These requirements are encouraging crane manufacturers to develop equipment suited to the changing needs of renewable energy infrastructure.

Expansion of Infrastructure Projects: Infrastructure upgrades are supporting demand in the crane market as governments and private companies invest in transportation networks, energy systems, data centers, and industrial facilities. These projects require reliable lifting equipment to handle heavy materials and prefabricated structures. The growing use of modular construction is also increasing the need for cranes that offer precise lifting and placement. Meanwhile, workforce training initiatives are helping address operator shortages and support the timely execution of major construction projects.

"Mordor Intelligence's crane market analysis combines reported market data with a consistent assessment of demand drivers, competitive conditions, and regional developments, providing decisionmakers with a transparent basis for evaluating market opportunities and comparing growth prospects across segments and geographies." says Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Crane Market Share by Region

The Middle East and Africa crane market is benefiting from major infrastructure developments, particularly in Saudi Arabia, where large-scale projects are creating demand for tower cranes and heavy-lifting equipment. Local manufacturing partnerships are helping improve equipment availability and reduce reliance on imports. Investment in petrochemical facilities and other industrial projects is further expanding the use of cranes across the region.

Asia-Pacific remains an important region for the crane market, supported by infrastructure spending in China and expanding industrial construction in India. Investments in port automation and transportation facilities are increasing the need for efficient lifting equipment. Meanwhile, Japan and South Korea are generating demand through facility upgrades, maintenance activities, and modernization projects.

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/crane-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Crane Industry Segmentation

By Type

Mobile Crane

Fixed Crane

Marine and Offshore Crane

By Capacity

Up to 50 T

51 to 150 T

151 to 300 T

Above 300 T

By Power Source

Diesel

Hybrid

Fully Electric

By Boom Type

Lattice Boom

Telescopic Boom

By Application

Construction and Mining

Energy and Utilities

Shipbuilding and Ports

Industrial Manufacturing

Logistics and Warehousing

Crane Industry Companies

Liebherr-International AG

Tadano Ltd.

Konecranes Plc

Manitowoc Co.

XCMG Group

Terex Corporation

SANY Group

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Sci and Tech

Kobelco Construction Machinery

Palfinger AG

Hitachi Sumitomo Cranes

Favelle Favco Group

Cargotec Oyj (Hiab)

Sarens NV

Mammoet

Link-Belt Cranes

Altec Inc.

Effer SpA

Bocker Maschinenwerke

Industry Related Reports by Mordor Intelligence

Used Truck Market Size: The Used Truck Market is projected to grow from USD 55.38 billion in 2026 to USD 70.74 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.02% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by increasing demand for cost-effective commercial transportation, rising logistics and freight activities, growing preference for pre-owned trucks among fleet operators, and the need for affordable vehicle solutions across various industries.

Fire Truck Market Share: The Fire Truck Market is projected to grow from USD 10.94 billion in 2026 to USD 15.74 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.56% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by increasing investments in fire safety infrastructure, rising demand for advanced firefighting and emergency response vehicles, urbanization, and the modernization of fire department fleets to improve emergency preparedness and response capabilities.

Get More insights: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/fire-truck-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Dirt Bike Market Trends: The Dirt Bike Market is projected to grow from USD 10.28 billion in 2026 to USD 13.57 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by increasing interest in off-road recreational activities, rising participation in motocross and adventure sports, growing demand for high-performance motorcycles, and expanding opportunities for recreational riding and motorsport events.

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 150+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.

Its offerings include syndicated industry reports, custom research and advisory, and subscription platforms such as Data Center Intelligence. Mordor Intelligence is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, a member of ESOMAR and the Market Research Society of India, and a four-time Great Place to Work honoree. Learn more at mordorintelligence.com

For any inquiries, please contact:

media@mordorintelligence.com

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/contact-us

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/crane-market-size-to-reach-usd-43-78-billion-by-2031--driven-by-rising-construction-and-infrastructure-development-says-mordor-intelligence-302910193.html