London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - Orchid Box, a B2B marketing agency serving clients in the UK, US, and Europe, today announced the publication of A new analysis by Frank Vitetta examining how different types of question wording can affect the frequency with which ChatGPT names a tracked brand in its responses.

The analysis was conducted by Orchid Box and is based on 8,555 ChatGPT responses collected over a nine-month period using LLM Scout. The research examines the relationship between prompt wording and brand mentions and is accompanied by a published essay by London-based AI consultant Frank Vitetta.

Research Publication

Orchid Box said the analysis was developed to provide additional context for businesses evaluating AI visibility measurements and reports.

The published research includes a breakdown of ChatGPT responses according to different prompt categories, together with information about the number of responses reviewed for each category.

The accompanying essay, titled "Frank Vitetta: your AI visibility score depends on how the question is asked," documents the methodology used for the analysis and discusses considerations for interpreting AI visibility measurements.

The publication also identifies limitations of the analysis, including the scope of the data set, the use of ChatGPT responses, prompt composition, and the distinction between a brand being mentioned and being recommended.

Availability of the Research

The complete essay and research analysis are now available online for businesses, researchers, marketers, and other professionals interested in AI search visibility and the evaluation of generative AI responses.

The full research publication is available at:

https://frankvitetta.com/essays/prompt-wording-brand-mentions-chatgpt/

Orchid Box conducted the analysis using data collected through LLM Scout, an AI visibility tracking platform that monitors how brands appear in responses generated by AI assistants.

Additional information about Orchid Box is available at:

https://orchidbox.com

Information about LLM Scout is available at:

https://llmscout.co

About Orchid Box

Orchid Box is a B2B marketing agency providing PPC, SEO, paid social, and AI optimization services to clients in the United Kingdom, United States, and Europe. The company conducts research and analysis related to digital visibility and emerging AI-driven search environments.

About Frank Vitetta

Frank Vitetta is an AI consultant based in London who works with businesses on the practical adoption of artificial intelligence and writes about how AI systems find, evaluate, and mention companies.

About LLM Scout

LLM Scout is an AI visibility tracking platform designed to monitor how brands appear in responses from AI assistants, including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Perplexity.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317870