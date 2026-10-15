Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - Sego Resources Inc. (TSXV: SGZ) ("Sego" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that drill sites have been located for a fully funded 2,000 metre diamond drill program scheduled to start mid-October 2026. If figures are not shown in the News Release please go to www.segoresources.com to view the graphics.

The analysis of 3 D inversion of the IP (induced polarization) Volterra diamond array program has defined several deep IP chargeability targets beneath or near known mineralization at both Cuba and the South Gold Zones. (News Release, September 2, 2026).

The 500 m level plan of chargeability patterns below the Cuba area and 300 m level plan near the South Gold Zone area are displayed in Figure 1 with horizontal projections of completed diamond drill holes. The proposed diamond drill holes are normally inclined to 55 degrees and are projected to surface. The planned drill holes may vary to steeper inclinations to cross the chargeability anomalies and to explore the copper plus gold potential associated with the chargeability anomalies and near surface zones of mineralization.

The chargeability highs or anomalies are more than 12 ms (milli seconds) beneath the southern part of the Cuba zone measures about 500 m east-west and up to 200 m north-south. The high strengthens from about 425 m to 500m level plans. This is the maximum depth of the Volterra survey that was completed earlier this year.

The chargeability high at the 300m level plan occurs north and deeper than the South Gold Zone mineralization and both have similar size and geometry (Figure 1). The proposed hole will cross sporadic copper and gold mineralization noted in previously excavated trenches is expected to intersect the chargeability at depths well below the South Gold Zone mineralization to the south.





Figure 1: Proposed Diamond Drill Holes; the 2 holes in the Cuba Zones target chargeability highs (more than 12 ms) at 500 m depth while the 1 hole in the South Gold Zone targets a chargeability high (more than 12 ms) at 300 m.

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Cuba Zone:

Two holes are planned to intersect the large deep (>12 ms) chargeability anomaly.

Hole CG1 is collared in the west and north of the Cuba Zone and drilled south towards the chargeability high (Figures 1 and 2). The hole will drill beneath several high-grade drill intersections reported earlier (See News Releases May 25, 2010, March 12, 2012, January 3, 2018).

DDH 10-19: 0.23% copper & 0.13 g/t gold over 24.4 m (66.14 m to 90.53 m & End of Hole)

DDH 12-21: 0.96% copper & 0.55 g/t gold over 100.4 m (10.06 m to 110.45 m)

DDH 17-29: 0.93% copper & 0.26 g/t gold over 27.0 m (8.0 m to 35.0 m) plus 0.16% copper and 0.51 g/t gold over 21.0 m (77.0 m to 98.0 m)

The hole will be drilled south into the western end of the deep chargeability high at about 440 m and continue within the chargeability high for an estimated total length of more than 690 m to reach below the model chargeability high at 500 m below surface.

Hole C2 will be collared south of the southeast portion of the Cuba zone drilled toward the northeast to drill the deep chargeability target below the Cuba mineralization. A wide zone of strong albite-sericite-pyrite alteration and potassic alteration assemblages was intersected in DDH 71 at more than 180m depth below surface and may be spatially related to the deeper large chargeability anomaly.

Hole C2 will be drilled well below and beneath several intersection previously reportoward the northeast underneath several long mineralized intersections previously reported (See News Releases March 12, 2012, September 17, 2018).

DDH 12-27: 0.23% copper & 0.21 g/t gold over 76.2 m (20.4 m to 96.6 m)

DDH 18-31: 0.06% copper & 0.11 g/t gold over 62.0 m (21.0 m to 83.0 m) & 0.011% copper and 0.07 g/t gold over 99.0 m (122.0 m to 221.0 m)

DDH 18-32: 0.14% copper & 0.15 g/t gold over 129.0 m (14.0 m to 3143 m)

DDH 18-33: 0.36% copper & 0.07 g/t gold over 45.0 m (14.0 m to 3143 m)

Hole C2 is expected to intersect the chargeability high at about 600 m or about 500 m vertical below surface.





Figure 2: Proposed Cuba Zone Diamond Drill Holes DDH-CG1 and DDH-C2 plotted in relation to the completed DDH and the chargeability high (more than12 ms), all projected to a west viewing section.

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South Gold Zone

Hole A is collared northwest of the South Gold Zone directed southeast toward a medium depth chargeability high. Based on copper mineralization identified in trench sampling and historic DDH holes dating back to 1963 (several samples >0.1% copper) it is suspected that the chargeability high might be associated with deeper porphyry copper mineralization.

The hole will pass in the vicinity of several mineralized holes previously reported (See News Releases August 11, 2021and January 31, 2022):

DDH 21-49: 0.61 g/t gold, 0.41 g/t silver & 0.02% copper & over 56.9 m (23.0 m to 79.9 m)

DDH 21-53: 0.16 g/t gold, 0.27 g/t silver & 0.01% copper & over 82.2 m (3.1 m to 85.3 m)

DDH 21-56: 0.13 g/t gold, 0.27 g/t silver & 0.01% copper & over 53.7 m (5.5 m to 59.2 m)

DDH 21-57: 0.34 g/t gold, 0.35 g/t silver & 0.01% copper & over 59.65m (42.65 m to 102.30 m))





Figure 3: Proposed South Gold Zone Diamond Drill Hole-A in relation to the completed DDH and the chargeability high (more than 12 ms), all projected to an east viewing section.

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Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Control samples comprising certified reference samples, duplicates, and blank samples are systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's quality assurance / quality control protocol for the fall-winter drilling exploration program. The Company also regularly sends for check assays to another laboratory as part of the quality assurance and quality control protocol.

This news release was reviewed and approved by Tor Bruland, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by NI 43-101, and is a Non-Independent Consulting Geologist commissioned by Sego Resources Inc.

About the Project:

Sego is 100% owner of the Miner Mountain project, an alkalic copper-gold porphyry exploration project near Princeton, British Columbia. The Miner Mountain Project combines alkalic porphyry copper-gold mineralization in the Cuba Zone and the elevated gold with variable copper content mineralization in the Southern Gold Zone (considered a distal alkalic copper-gold porphyry mineralization).

The property is 2,056 hectares in size and is located 15 kilometres north of the Copper Mountain Mine operated by Hudbay Minerals Inc. Sego has a Memorandum of Understanding with the Upper Similkameen Indian Band on whose Traditional Territory the Miner Mountain project is situated. Sego has received an Award of Excellence for its reclamation work at Miner Mountain.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statement of historical facts that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects re forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319200