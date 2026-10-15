Regulatory News:

Mercialys' (Paris:MERY) Board of Directors, meeting today, unanimously appointed Maël Aoustin as Lead Independent Director, on the recommendation of the Appointments, Compensation and Governance Committee, with immediate effect.

An independent director of Mercialys and Chairman of the Audit, Risks and Sustainable Development Committee, Maël Aoustin has served on the Company's Board of Directors since 2023.

This appointment complements Mercialys' governance framework, in line with market best practices. In his new role, Maël Aoustin will act as the main point of contact for the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the directors, particularly the independent directors.

Maël Aoustin has been Chairman of the Management Board of UXCO Group since March 2022. He has more than 20 years' experience in the real estate sector. He notably spent 12 years with Unibail-Rodamco, where he held various management positions in France and internationally, before heading Galimmo from 2016 to 2022.

This press release is available on www.mercialys.com.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At June 30, 2026, the Company had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 3.1 billion (including transfer taxes). Mercialys has been listed on the stock market since October 12, 2005 (ticker: MERY) and has "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. Part of the SBF 120 and Euronext Paris Compartment A, it had 93,886,501 shares outstanding at June 30, 2026.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261015553194/en/

Contacts:

Analyst and investor contact

Olivier Pouteau

Tel: +33 (0)6 30 13 27 31

Email: opouteau@mercialys.com