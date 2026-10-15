Flair Vacations Selects IBS Software To Connect Its New Vacation Business To Hotel Room Supply

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flair Vacations LP, the newly launched vacation package business of Canadian carrier Flair Airlines, has signed a distribution agreement with IBS Software, a leading AI-native product company in the travel technology sector. The agreement connects Flair Vacations to hotel room supply through the iStay Gateway platform, supporting the launch of its packages for the Canadian winter season in November 2026.

Flair Vacations will use iStay Gateway to reach hotel inventory across the Caribbean and Mexico. Travellers from Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton will book flights and accommodation together to destinations including Cancun, Puerto Vallarta, Punta Cana, Puerto Plata and Montego Bay.

Launching a new vacation division requires hotel supply at scale. iStay Gateway provides Flair Vacations with a single technical connection to a distribution network already serving established airline vacation brands, removing the need to build and maintain individual supply integrations. The platform handles rate and availability distribution, booking and content delivery, so the Flair Vacations team focuses on packaging, pricing and selling.

Steffan Berelowitz, VP, Hospitality Solutions, IBS Software, said: "Flair Airlines has built a strong position in the Canadian market, and Flair Vacations gives the airline an exciting opportunity to take that proposition into the holiday market. For a new vacation business, access to hotel supply at scale is critical. iStay Gateway gives Flair Vacations the connectivity and flexibility to get to market quickly and expand its offering as demand grows. We're delighted to support Flair as it builds its vacation business across the Caribbean and Mexico."

Nicole Bursey, President, Flair Vacations, said: "We are building a vacation business for Canadian travellers who want value without compromise. Getting to market quickly with the right hotel choice mattered to us, and IBS Software gave us a proven route to that supply. The platform gives us room to expand our destinations and our product as demand grows."

Canadian carriers have extended their offer beyond flights for years, and the airline vacation category is one of the most competitive parts of the domestic leisure market. Flair Vacations enters that category with the value-based fare positioning of its parent airline and a network built around the destinations Canadians book most in winter.

IBS Software offers SaaS solutions to hotel groups and travel sellers worldwide through its modular iStay Hotel Commerce platform, including a Central Reservation System (CRS), Distribution and connectivity (Gateway) Call Center, and Booking Engine.

The agreement covers hotel connectivity for the Flair Vacations packaging business. Both companies will review further areas of the iStay portfolio as the vacation division grows its destination mix and passenger volumes.

To learn more about Hotel Commerce and Distribution with iStay Gateway, visit www.ibsplc.com.

About Flair Vacations

Flair Vacations is a Canadian vacation company offering competitively priced vacation packages designed to help Canadians travel more, more often. Flair Vacations combines convenient booking tools, exceptional value, and carefully curated destinations to support travel advisors and deliver memorable vacation experiences for Canadians.

About IBS Software

IBS Software is a leading travel technology company delivering AI-native travel intelligence that enables smarter, faster and more resilient decision-making, with built-in guardrails across aviation, cargo and logistics, and leisure and hospitality. It powers core capabilities for leading travel brands worldwide, spanning airline retailing, passenger services, loyalty, fleet, hub and crew operations, cargo management, and cloud-native platforms for hotels supporting central reservations, distribution and end-to-end digital solutions for hospitality providers, as well as tour and cruise operators.

Further information can be found at www.ibsplc.com. Follow us: Blog | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

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