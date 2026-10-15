ATARI: Atari Applies to Upgrade Its OTC Quotation to the OTCQX International(R) Market

Atari Applies to Upgrade Its OTC Quotation to the OTCQX International Market

LUXEMBOURG (October 15, 2026 - 7:00 pm CET) - Atari (Euronext Growth Paris: ALATA; OTC Pink: PONGF) - one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers - today announced that it has applied to OTC Markets Group Inc. to upgrade the U.S. quotation of its ordinary shares from the OTC Pink Market to the OTCQX International Market. Admission is subject to review and approval by OTC Markets Group, and its timing has not been determined.

Atari shares have been quoted on OTC Markets in the United States since October 2018 under the ticker PONGF, and currently trade on the OTC Pink market. If approved, the upgrade would move Atari's U.S. quotation to OTCQX, the highest market tier operated by OTC Markets Group and is expected to improve Atari's visibility among U.S. brokers and institutions to trade its shares.

The application does not involve the issuance of any new shares or any capital raise. Atari's primary listing on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN FR00140173Y6, ticker ALATA) is not affected, and the Company will continue to comply with its disclosure obligations under the rules of Euronext Growth Paris.

Approval of the application is at the sole discretion of OTC Markets Group, and there is no assurance that it will be approved or as to when. Atari will announce the outcome of the review, and, if the application is approved, the date on which trading on OTCQX will begin.

About ATARI

Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment, and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 400 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command, Pong, and RollerCoaster Tycoon. The Atari family of brands includes game developers Digital Eclipse, Nightdive Studios, Thunderful and Hipster Whale, the publishing label Infogrames, and the community-based sites AtariAge and MobyGames. Visit us online atwww.atari.com.

Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code FR00140173Y6, Ticker ALATA) and quoted in the United States on theOTC Pink market (Ticker PONGF).

©2026 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.

Contacts

Atari - Investor Relations

Tel +33 1 83 64 61 57 - investisseur@atari-sa.com | www.atari.com/news/

Actus finance & communication - Marie Calleux

Tel +33 1 53 65 68 68 - atari@actus.fr

Listing Sponsor - Euroland Corporate

Tel +33 1 44 70 20 84 - Julia Bridger - jbridger@elcorp.com

DISCLAIMER

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including but not restricted to certain statements concerning the OTCQX application, its outcome and timing, and Atari's future results and other future events. These statements are based on the current vision and assumptions of Atari's leadership team. They include various known and unknown uncertainties and risks that could result in material differences in relation to the expected results, profitability and events. In addition, Atari, its shareholders and their respective affiliates, directors, executives, advisors and employees have not checked the accuracy of and make no representations or warranties concerning the statistical or forward-looking information contained in this press release that is taken from or derived from third-party sources or industry publications. If applicable, these statistical data and forward-looking information are used in this press release exclusively for information.

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