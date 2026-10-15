Branded Legacy Inc: T4 Robotics Opens Door to Ukrainian Defense Programs With Local Operating Partnership

Local Engineering Partner to Support Technology Development and Testing at Kharkiv Facility

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / T4 Robotics, Inc. (OTCID:BLEG) ("T4 Robotics" or the "Company"), a developer of autonomous defense technologies, today announced the establishment of a Ukrainian operating partnership with a local Ukrainian engineering company to advance the Company's defense technology program and satisfy regulatory requirements in Ukraine.

The partnership follows T4 Robotics' acquisition of its facility in Kharkiv. T4 Robotics and its Ukrainian partner will both participate directly in prototype development, engineering, integration and testing at the facility.

The new structure is designed to allow the Company to operate within Ukraine's legal framework governing defense-industry activities, protection of sensitive information, international transfers of military and dual-use goods, and the development and testing of defense technologies. A summary of the principal Ukrainian laws and resolutions is provided in the appendix to this release.

What the Ukrainian Operating Structure Enables

Operating through a Ukrainian structure with a local partner positions T4 Robotics to:

Build and test in Ukraine. Conduct prototype development, integration and testing at its Kharkiv facility alongside local engineering staff.

Conduct prototype development, integration and testing at its Kharkiv facility alongside local engineering staff. Import what it needs. Bring in components, equipment and materials under Ukraine's wartime rules for military and dual-use goods.

Bring in components, equipment and materials under Ukraine's wartime rules for military and dual-use goods. Work with sensitive information. Handle defense information within Ukraine's state secrets regime, which sets specific rules for foreign nationals and foreign entities.

Handle defense information within Ukraine's state secrets regime, which sets specific rules for foreign nationals and foreign entities. Protect operational security. Limit public disclosure of its operating location and certain entity details, as permitted for defense companies under Ukrainian register law.

Limit public disclosure of its operating location and certain entity details, as permitted for defense companies under Ukrainian register law. Pursue research and testing agreements. Seek arrangements under the Innovation Development Fund framework, which contemplates interaction with Ukrainian security and defense forces.

Seek arrangements under the Innovation Development Fund framework, which contemplates interaction with Ukrainian security and defense forces. Access incentives and non-dilutive capital. Evaluate eligibility for Defense City tax and economic incentives, and for other Ukrainian grants and government-supported programs.

Evaluate eligibility for Defense City tax and economic incentives, and for other Ukrainian grants and government-supported programs. Reach Ukrainian defense networks. Engage defense-industry organizations and programs that are more difficult for a foreign company to access directly.

None of these outcomes is automatic. The Company will evaluate eligibility for each program independently and will not assume that any benefit, funding program or tax treatment applies until the applicable requirements have been satisfied. Any required permits, approvals or authorizations will be obtained in accordance with applicable Ukrainian law.

"T4 Robotics has moved from establishing the necessary infrastructure in Ukraine to building the local operating capabilities required to execute the next steps of our plan," said Mackenzie Hughes, Chief Executive Officer of T4 Robotics. "Working alongside an established Ukrainian organization allows us to combine our technology program with local engineering and operational experience while establishing the framework necessary to navigate Ukraine's defense-industry requirements."

Next Steps

With the operating structure established, the partnership in place and the Kharkiv facility available for operations, T4 Robotics is proceeding with the next phase of its program. The Company's initial development focus remains the unmanned aerial vehicle autonomous interceptor platform, part of its layered autonomous defense architecture. Planned activities include prototype construction, systems integration, engineering refinement and testing.

The Company is also pursuing relationships with Ukrainian defense and security organizations related to future prototype testing. Any such arrangements will be announced when formally established and when disclosure is consistent with operational-security requirements.

For operational security reasons, T4 Robotics will not disclose the identity of its Ukrainian partner, or certain details about the personnel and organizations involved in its Ukrainian activities, at this time. Ukrainian law restricts disclosure of certain defense-related information. The Company will continue to provide investors with material information on the progress of its development program.

About T4 Robotics, Inc.

T4 Robotics, Inc. (OTCID:BLEG) is a technology company focused on the development and acquisition of autonomous robotics and defense technologies. Through its operating companies and strategic partnerships, T4 Robotics is developing a layered autonomous defense architecture designed to address emerging threats through scalable, AI-enabled systems.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the Company's development programs, partnerships, testing activities, technology capabilities, regulatory pathways, funding opportunities, future operations and anticipated milestones. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, among others, regulatory requirements and approvals, export-control requirements, development and testing results, eligibility for government programs or incentives, availability of resources, contractual arrangements, operational conditions, geopolitical developments and other factors described in the Company's public filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:

T4 Robotics, Inc.

info@brandedlegacy.com

Appendix: Ukrainian Legal and Regulatory Framework

This appendix summarizes the principal Ukrainian laws and Cabinet of Ministers resolutions relevant to T4 Robotics' Ukrainian activities. It is provided for background.

Protection of Sensitive Information

Law No. 3855-XII, "On State Secret." Establishes the legal framework governing classified defense information and places specific restrictions on access to and handling of state secrets. The law sets special requirements for access to classified information by foreign nationals and restrictions on foreign entities engaged in activities involving state secrets. It also recognizes restrictions on the disclosure, transfer and handling of information concerning defense activities, military-technical cooperation and other matters where disclosure could harm Ukraine's national security.

Law No. 4576-IX. Amended Ukraine's public-electronic-register framework to restrict public disclosure of certain information concerning legal entities and information relating to national security and defense. The legislation also allows defense companies to use a contact address rather than publicly disclosing their actual operating location.

Defense-Industry Incentives

Law No. 4577-IX. Entered into force in October 2025. Established the Defense City framework within Ukraine's national-security legislation and created a specialized legal and economic regime for qualifying defense-industry enterprises registered in Ukraine. Participation is tied to Ukrainian registration and other statutory eligibility criteria. Qualifying enterprises may access specified tax and other economic incentives intended to support investment, production capacity and technological development.

International Transfers of Military and Dual-Use Goods

Law No. 549-IV, "On State Control over International Transfers of Military and Dual-Use Goods," and Cabinet of Ministers Resolutions No. 1807, No. 86 and No. 875. Together, these establish Ukraine's principal statutory framework for international transfers of military and dual-use goods during the period of martial law. The procedures incorporate the existing military and dual-use export-control frameworks while providing specific wartime rules for qualifying transfers.

Research and Testing of Foreign Defense Technologies

Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 262 (March 8, 2024). Established a framework for the Innovation Development Fund to facilitate research and testing of foreign technologies that may be used for defense purposes. The framework contemplates research agreements covering the development and testing in Ukraine of prototypes of military-purpose and dual-use products, as well as interaction between technology developers and Ukrainian security and defense forces.

SOURCE: Branded Legacy Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/t4-robotics-opens-door-to-ukrainian-defense-programs-with-local-operating-par-1237270