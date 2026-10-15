Public-company D&O specialist invites executives and directors to discuss coverage priorities ahead of renewals, financings, and transactions

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - Churchwell Insurance Agency, a veteran-owned firm specializing in executive liability for microcap and small-cap public companies, announced its Bronze Sponsorship of the 20th Annual LD Micro Main Event, October 19-21 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

The conference brings together public-company leadership teams, investors, and capital markets advisors for presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking. Churchwell will meet with executives and directors to discuss how their directors and officers liability insurance aligns with their companies' financial positions, growth strategies, and transaction plans.

"A D&O policy is a financial decision with personal consequences for the people leading the company," said Chaz Churchwell, founder and principal of Churchwell Insurance Agency. "Executives should understand how defense costs, exclusions, and limits could affect the protection available when a claim arrives. We're proud to support LD Micro and help leadership teams ask better questions about the coverage they're buying."

Churchwell's approach evaluates policy wording, program structure, limits, and premium together. Discussions at LD Micro will address practical questions facing public-company boards: how defense expenses affect available limits, how coverage addresses directors' personal liability, and what insurance issues deserve attention before a financing or corporate transaction.

Meet with Churchwell on October 20

Chaz Churchwell will be available for 10- to 15-minute meetings on Tuesday, October 20. CEOs, CFOs, directors, and their advisors are invited to discuss an upcoming renewal, financing, or transaction and identify priorities for a more detailed insurance review.

To arrange a meeting, contact execteam@churchwellagency.com.

Conference information is available at ldmicroevents.com.

About Churchwell Insurance Agency

Churchwell Insurance Agency is a veteran-owned boutique independent agency specializing in executive liability for microcap and small-cap public companies, IPO-stage businesses, SPACs, and de-SPAC transactions. Its Executive Liability Team combines personalized advice with access to more than 100 insurance markets across D&O, cyber, errors and omissions, employment practices liability, and crime insurance. The agency also sponsors The DESPAC Podcast, helping private-company leaders navigate SPAC transactions and public-company responsibilities.

We Protect. You Build.

Visit www.churchwellagency.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319261