MicroVision, Inc.: MicroVision to Announce Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on October 28, 2026

REDMOND, WA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in advanced perception solutions for industrial, security and defense, and automotive applications, will announce its third quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, after the market close.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast, consisting of remarks by management and a question-and-answer session at 1:30 PM PT/4:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 28, 2026 to discuss the financial results and provide a business update. Analysts and investors may pose questions for management during the live webcast on October 28, 2026, and may submit questions in advance of the conference call HERE.

The live webcast can be accessed on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE. The webcast replay will be available at the same link.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is defining the next generation of lidar-based perception solutions for industrial, security & defense, and automotive markets. As the industry moves beyond proof of concept toward value, deployment, and commercialization, MicroVision delivers integrated hardware and software solutions designed for real-world performance, automotive-grade reliability, and economic scalability. With engineering centers in the U.S. and Germany, MicroVision leads the industry in depth and breadth of its portfolio, with both short- and long-range lidar solutions, featuring solid-state sensors with varying wavelengths, advanced sensor architectures, design-to-cost engineering, and open software solutions.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microvision/.

MicroVision, MicroVision HALO, IRIS, MOVIA, MOSAIK, and SENTINEL are trademarks of MicroVision, Inc., and SCANTINEL is a trademark of Scantinel GmbH, in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

MVIS@darrowir.com

Media Contact

Heidi Davidson - For MicroVision

heidi@galvanizeworldwide.com

(914) 441-6862

SOURCE: MicroVision, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/microvision-to-announce-third-quarter-2026-financial-results-on-october-28-20-1237289