Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - Kobrea Exploration Corp. (CSE: KBX) (FSE: F3I) (OTCQB: KBXFF) ("Kobrea" or the "Company") announces the engagement of Oak Hill Financial Inc. ("Oak Hill") to provide investor relations and marketing services, effective October 14, 2026 (the "Agreement").

Oak Hill will provide investor relations and marketing services, including raising the Company's profile and credibility within the investment community, targeted outreach to Canadian investment advisors and other relevant market participants, assisting with the development of the Company's investor messaging, identifying existing and prospective investors, and providing regular strategy, feedback and activity reporting to the Company.

The Agreement has an initial term of six months and may be extended by the Company on a month-to-month basis thereafter. Either party may terminate the Agreement by providing at least five days' written notice. The Company will pay Oak Hill a monthly advisory fee of C$12,000 plus applicable taxes and will reimburse pre-approved out-of-pocket expenses. There are no performance factors under the Agreement with Oak Hill, and Oak Hill will not receive any common shares or other securities of the Company as compensation. Oak Hill and its principals have advised the Company that they do not presently have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Oak Hill is an arm's length party to the Company.

Jonathan Robinson is a Partner of Oak Hill and will be responsible for all services provided by Oak Hill to the Company. Oak Hill's contact information is as follows: email: jrobinson@oakhillfinancial.ca, telephone (416) 669-1001, business address: 2 Bloor Street West, Suite 2900, Toronto, Ontario M4W 3E2.

About Oak Hill Financial Inc.

Oak Hill is a Toronto, Ontario-based Canadian marketing and distribution firm focused on CIRO retail brokerage networks, servicing both asset managers and public companies. Oak Hill's experienced team of former asset management wholesalers, research analysts and capital markets professionals specializes in building credibility for its clients across a network of over 10,000 Canadian CIRO investment advisors and over 300 North American funds.

About Kobrea

Kobrea Exploration Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition and exploration of base metal projects. Kobrea holds the right to earn a 100% interest in 7 projects totaling over 733 km2 in southwestern Mendoza Province, Argentina (see the Company's August 19, 2024 news release for details). The properties are considered highly prospective for porphyry copper and porphyry copper-gold deposits. Numerous porphyry copper targets have been outlined to date exhibiting multi-kilometre hydrothermal alteration footprints, anomalous copper ± gold ± molybdenum geochemistry, quartz stockwork veining, localized hydrothermal breccias and Miocene aged dacitic to dioritic porphyry intrusions. Kobrea also holds a 100% interest in the Upland Copper Project in British Columbia, Canada.

For more information, please consult the Company's filings, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Per: "James Hedalen"

James Hedalen

CEO & Director

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements respecting: the engagement of Oak Hill, including the term of the engagement and any extension thereof; the services expected to be provided by Oak Hill and the anticipated benefits to the Company of such services; and the fees and expenses payable to Oak Hill. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "aim," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, including assumptions that Oak Hill will perform its obligations under the Agreement, that the Agreement will not be terminated prior to the end of the initial term, and that the Company will have sufficient financial resources to pay the fees contemplated by the Agreement. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: early termination of the Agreement by either party; the failure of the services to achieve their intended results; regulatory requirements of the Canadian Securities Exchange or applicable securities regulatory authorities; changes in market conditions and investor sentiment; the availability of financing; and the other risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319239