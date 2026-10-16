Glidewell Partners with Asprodental to Connect Digital Lab Workflow to Practice Management Software

Lab integration with practice management software streamlines case submission and tracking with popular intraoral scanners

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / Glidewell, America's leading dental laboratory and continuous innovation partner, has partnered with Asprodental cloud practice management software (PMS) to connect the digital lab workflow directly to the practice workflow via a new integration.

Practices can now submit cases to Glidewell and view case status directly in Asprodental, reducing manual tracking, duplicate entry, and time spent switching systems. iTero and Medit intraoral scanners also support patient auto-creation, with more scanner integrations to follow.

"Our goal is a clearer path from digital scan to lab case status," said Rob Brenneise, chief growth officer at Glidewell. "When the scan, the PMS, and the lab work more closely together, teams spend less time chasing information and more time serving patients."

"I'm excited to have early access since Asprodental is Glidewell's first PMS integration," said Asprodental user and Glidewell lecturer, Dr. Ciaran Murphy. "The integration gives my team live status and tracking updates so they no longer have to spend time calling. For those who aren't using Asprodental as a practice management software, the lab tracker can still be used to decrease busywork for your team."

The partnership addresses a familiar practice frustration: lab cases that feel difficult to track across separate systems. From scan to case status, the connected workflow is designed to remain inside the systems practices already use, delivering convenient benefits such as:

Cases not logged in the PMS prior to sending will be automatically created in the PMS to minimize manual entry and missing data.

Case creation can start before the scan. Cases can be created through the integrated workflow and sent to supported intraoral scanners, reducing duplicate patient profiles.

Case status is easier to see. Status updates are directly embedded in the PMS and appear in patient appointments and charts, so staff can check progress seamlessly without logging in to a separate lab portal.

Scanner, PMS, and lab workflow work together more closely, with fewer disconnected steps.

Glidewell continues to emphasize practical solutions with everyday application and a low barrier to entry, focusing on immediate clinical and operational value.

"We've long focused on making dentistry more practical," said Glidewell's founder and president, Jim Glidewell, CDT. "When education, technology, and lab services are simple and accessible, they become a powerful engine for better, faster, more affordable care."

To learn about the Glidewell integration, visit asprodental.com or call (888) 207-9923. For information on sending cases to Glidewell, visit glidewell.com/send-case.

About Asprodental

Asprodental is a premier cloud practice management software built to simplify daily workflows and help dental practices grow. Backed by over 100 dentist investors, Asprodental combines firsthand clinical expertise with intuitive, AI-powered technology.

About Glidewell

Glidewell, based in Irvine, California, is an industry-leading provider of custom laboratory services, innovative technology and continuing education to dental professionals nationwide.

Contact:

Eldon Thompson

Sr. Director of Marketing

mail@glidewelldental.com

SOURCE: Glidewell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/glidewell-partners-with-asprodental-to-connect-digital-lab-workflow-t-1236337