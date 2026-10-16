Hansae Mobility Opens Uzbekistan Plant, Strengthening Global Manufacturing and Automotive Components Capabilities

• New Central Asian base and planned U.S. expansion support closer customer collaboration, backed by four decades of engineering and manufacturing expertise





Photo: Ik Whan Kim (5th from the left), Vice Chairman of Hansae Mobility, Mirzoxid Murodilovich, Deputy Governor of Fergana Region, and other guests participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the company's Turan plant in Uzbekistan on October 13, 2026.

FERGANA, Uzbekistan, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hansae Mobility, the automotive components business of HansaeYes24 Group, held an opening ceremony on October 13 for its Turan plant in Fergana, Uzbekistan. Operated by wholly owned subsidiary Hansae Mobility Turan, the facility expands a supply relationship established with UzAuto Motors in 1995 into local manufacturing.

The opening advances Hansae Mobility's strategy to expand overseas production and respond more quickly to global automakers. In the United States, the company plans to expand its existing Pontiac, Michigan, facility to approximately three times its current size and relocate it near Stellantis' Detroit plant, strengthening North American supply capabilities.

The Turan facility occupies a 20,000-square-meter site with 12,000 square meters of building space. Local assembly, inspection and performance testing bring production closer to customers while supporting consistent quality.

Hansae Mobility plans to supply caliper brakes, drum brakes, power brakes, steering columns and intermediate shafts for 150,000 Damas and Labo vehicles annually. It is also pursuing braking component supply for 160,000 Cobalt vehicles per year, bringing the total planned supply to components for 310,000 vehicles annually.

Dedicated assembly lines and automated testing equipment support quality control. Barcode records capture assembly and test results, while a manufacturing execution system manages production orders and monitors operations in real time. Coordinate measuring and brake performance testing equipment enable on-site dimensional and functional verification.

Seven headquarters specialists are training local employees in design, quality, production management and production engineering. The plant currently employs 100 local staff, with plans to increase that number to 140 by year-end. The company plans to broaden the plant's portfolio to drivetrain products, pursue new customers in Uzbekistan and expand sales activities into neighboring Central Asian markets, including Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

Founded in 1984, Hansae Mobility develops and manufactures drivetrain, braking, steering, and automotive electrical and electronic components. Its headquarters and R&D center in Daegu, South Korea, support independent technology development, backed by more than 40 years of manufacturing and quality expertise.

Customers include GM, Hyundai Motor, Kia, KG Mobility, Stellantis and Volkswagen, alongside premium brands Porsche and Maserati and electric vehicle manufacturers Rivian and VinFast. The Uzbekistan plant joins manufacturing subsidiaries in the United States and China, extending the company's international production network.

"The opening of the Turan plant will mark an important milestone in translating Hansae Mobility's extensive experience in supplying components to global automakers into competitive local manufacturing capabilities," said Ik Whan Kim, Vice Chairman of Hansae Mobility and Vice Chairman of Hansae Co., Ltd. "As a key pillar of HansaeYes24 Group's future growth, Hansae Mobility will continue to expand its production footprint and customer network, starting with Uzbekistan and Central Asia and extending to North America, particularly the United States, to strengthen our global competitiveness."

Media Contact

Jongmin Shim

Part Manager, Hahm Partners

PR Agency for Hansae Mobility

jmshim@hahmpartners.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42c54318-0f27-43e7-a1c6-4420dada2298