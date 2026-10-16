Dusk to Dawn Urgent Care: Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen Concerned About Rising Breast Cancer Rates in Los Angeles

Dusk to Dawn Urgent Care Plans to Service Uninsured Patients

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen, founder of Dusk to Dawn Urgent Care, the first African American-owned urgent care facility in the United States, is raising concerns after new internal data revealed a sharp rise in untreated breast nodules among women in Los Angeles - particularly women of color and uninsured patients.

Over the last decade, Dusk to Dawn Urgent Care has screened more than 1,500 women across Compton, Paramount, Long Beach, and Lynwood. Out of those screenings, 200 women were found to have breast nodules, confirmed by diagnostic ultrasound. The ratio shows that 2 out of every 100 women in these communities may have undetected breast nodules.

In these neighborhoods, 82 percent of the women screened were women of color, including 37 percent Black and 45 percent Latina patients. These communities represent 78 percent of the population across Los Angeles' urban areas, where preventive care access remains limited or inconsistent.

The internal data reveals a stark reality

In underserved neighborhoods, this diagnostic gap falls heaviest on women - the overwhelming majority of those showing up with untreated nodules bear the highest statistical burden of this disparity. When compared to national breast cancer incidence rates - 125.1 per 100,000 for Black women and 93.1 per 100,000 for Hispanic women - the proportions emerging from Los Angeles screenings indicate a significantly higher localized diagnostic burden. The data shows a stark contrast: nationally, compared to two in every 100 women screened in Los Angeles' underserved communities.

Dr. Allen notes that this diagnostic gap is not limited to breast health. Similar patterns are emerging in colon cancer and prostate cancer screenings within the same communities, signaling a broader public-health crisis affecting underserved families across Los Angeles.

On Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen and his wife, Dr. Connie Yu Allen, took center stage at Compton's 15th Annual Walk for a Cure for Cancer. They delivered a powerful call to action, emphasizing that proactive education and immediate clinical screenings are the most effective tools to combat healthcare disparities in urban communities. Addressing a crowd of over 4,000 local families, they underscored the critical urgency of routine breast exams and early cancer detection.

To confront this crisis head-on, Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen and Dr. Connie Yu Allen are launching a citywide breast-cancer awareness expansion plan that will roll out over the next several months. The initiative centers on a series of billboards placed throughout Los Angeles neighborhoods, promoting early detection and offering breast-cancer exams for women who are uninsured.

This visual campaign encourages women to get tested and aims to remove the fear, stigma, and hesitation that often prevent them from seeking care. Dr. Allen's message is rooted in community empowerment - turning a frightening medical concern into a simple, accessible step toward protecting one's health.

In 2023, Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen and Dr. Connie Yu Allen received the First Responders Award for their heroic efforts during the onset of the pandemic in 2020. Dr. Allen's public-service work has earned significant recognition in recent years. In 2024, he received a Humanitarian Award at the NAACP Awards. Shortly afterward, he was presented with Keys to the City from Compton in acknowledgment of his service to families across the community.

He was later named Ebony Magazine's 2024 Doctor of the Year, followed by a national appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. He was also included in the Los Angeles Business Journal's LA500 list of the region's most influential leaders of 2026. Dusk to Dawn Urgent Care's commitment to providing accessible medical care to a multicultural population extends to all residents, including the underserved homeless population.

Contact Information

Website: www.dusktodawnurgentcare.com

Website: www.saintvinsoneugeneallen.com

Social Media: @DrAllenLa

YouTube: Conversations with Dr. Allen

YouTube: AllenFamilyUnity

Public Relations: Executive 1 Media Group

Media Inquiries: Derrick Dzurko

Email: derrick@e1mgmedia.com

Derrick Dzurko

Press Agent

derrick@e1mgmedia.com

(888) 231-6942

SOURCE: Dusk to Dawn Urgent Care

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/dr.-vinson-eugene-allen-concerned-about-rising-breast-cancer-rates-in-1237099