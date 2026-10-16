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ACCESS Newswire
16.10.2026 04:50 Uhr
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Fenixlight Limited: Fenix 2026 Annual Sales Promotion

Fenixlight Limited, a professional supplier of portable lighting tools with more than 20 years of industry experience, has always been committed to providing high-end products that combine exceptional quality with innovation. In appreciation of the support of both new and loyal customers, Fenix's 2026 Annual Sales Promotion will officially begin on October 10, 2026. We look forward to delivering an enhanced shopping experience to our customers.

SHENZHEN, CN / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / Buy One, Get One Free

Fenix has carefully selected a range of ideal product combinations for this BOGO offer. The PD36R ACE and E12R V3.0 kit provides a reliable lighting system suitable for a wide variety of scenarios, while the TK21R and T5 Tactical Pen combination helps users gain the upper hand and respond quickly when it matters most.

Price-off Promotion
Fenix is offering special discounts on six high-performance lighting products: the CL26R Pro, HL17, HM65R, PD26R ACE, PD35R ACE, and SW05R-UV. Discounts of up to 15% are available, with specific discounts ranging from 10% to 15% depending on the product. This is a limited-time opportunity, so don't miss out!

Special Editions
To celebrate the annual sales promotion, Fenix is introducing two limited-edition products: the E06R Special Edition, featuring a camouflage finish, and the all-new TK11 Pro. Building on Fenix's consistently high standards of quality and performance, both products incorporate distinctive designs and enhanced features to offer consumers a wider range of personalized options.

Battery Tie-in Promotion
Buy one designated product at the original price and get one corresponding battery for free.

Note: Product availability varies by region. Please refer to the actual sales categories for further details.

Contact Information

Joseph He
Marketing Specialist
marketing2@fenixlight.com
+86 15813122868

SOURCE: Fenixlight Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/fenix-2026-annual-sales-promotion-1237509

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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